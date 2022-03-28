In addition to discussions about the state’s economy, a panel of members of the Texas Legislature focused on the latest political happenings in the state at the 56th annual Texas Legislative Conference on Friday in New Braunfels.
The second panel of the day was moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of the Texas Tribune. It included state Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo), state Rep. Ina Minjarez (D-San Antonio), state Rep. John Turner (D-Dallas) and state Rep. James White (R-Hillister).
Among the questions posed by Ramsey during the nearly hour-long conversation was, “Is the state, right now, capable of doing long-term big things, and is politics in the way?”
“I think, most definitely, we are capable,” Minjarez answered. “My question is, ‘Is there the will there to do it?’ I’ve been worried that a lot of the partisan politics right now is at the forefront. And I think that’s keeping the body from working on issues that we really need to address.”
Minjarez added that in the one session with Republican Dennis Bonnen of Angleton as speaker of the House of Representatives, “we were able to accomplish together as a body, funding public education.”
“That was at the forefront,” she said. “And that was great and we were united, and we were able to accomplish that goal for that particular session. After that, I think what’s just partisan politics at play, on both sides, has prevented the Legislature from looking at bigger problems, taking on bigger goals.”
Bonnen served as speaker from 2019 until 2021.
“I always remind myself is that all of us in the Texas House and Texas Senate, we’re the functions of our districts back home,” White said. “Whatever is happening or not happening in Austin, it’s because somebody back home has told me it either needs to happen or it doesn’t need to happen. And then all of us collectively, listening to the 30 million or so Texans, we’re getting done what needs to be done because someone has told us this back home. At the end of the session, there’s always something you wanted to do. But look, what the parties try to unite, a constitution will always divide.”
White added that the Legislature is working “as the Constitution wants it to work.”
Turner said the answer to Ramsey’s question about whether the Legislature still works was yes, but “in certain respects, there are reasons for concern.”
“I do believe that as a state body, we’re still capable of addressing big challenges,” Turner said, citing public education financing during the 2019 session as an example. “I’m a great believer in the future of our state. I think it is worth understanding that the center is under pressure. I happen to believe that we’re really in need in politics right now of a strong center, both in national politics and state politics. It is becoming more difficult, I think, for the center to make its voice heard, in elective politics especially.”
One of the pressures, Turner said, was the absence of competitive districts in general elections.
Seliger chimed in, stating, “there is no functional center.”
“And therein lies the problem,” he said. “The original question was, ‘Are we capable of long term planning? Clearly, we are. And if you look at some of the planning that we’re doing regarding water and future supplies, storm prevention along the coast and things like that, the planning that we’re doing to deal with further emergencies, be they meteorological or public health, we can plan. The problem with any initiative, planning or anything else is still subject to two-year election and political cycles. The search is always on for some sort of political advantage.”
The members of the Texas Legislature that made up Friday’s politics panel had something else in common: all chose not to seek reelection to their current posts.
In the keynote address, Tom Luce, founder of Texas 2036, a non-profit organization with a mission to enable Texans to make policy decisions through accessible data, long-term planning, and statewide engagement, reflected on the state’s past and the role of local elected leaders in “building this great state of ours and helping Texans get through droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes, electrical grid problems — you name it, Texas has it.”
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our elected leaders, and we appreciate it very much,” Luce said. “The way things are trending, it’s going to take more leadership from these people and everybody in this room if we are in the coming years to ensure that our infrastructure, our education system, our health care system, our justice and safety system, to keep up with nearly 10 million new Texans we’ll have by Texas 2036.”
Texas will celebrate its bicentennial in 2036. Texas gained its independence from Mexico and formed the Republic of Texas in 1836.
The conference also included the presentation of the Edmund Kuempel Public Service Scholarships, named after the long-time state representative.
The awards were presented to Emily Kruse of Navarro High School, who plans to study government or political science at the University of Texas, and Samantha Hassett of Canyon High School, who will seek an elementary education degree at Texas State University.
The event kicked off Thursday with a Texan of the Year reception honoring U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, only the third Texan in history to lead the powerful House Ways and Means Committee — considered to be the most influential Committee in Congress — with control over taxes, international trade, health care, Medicare, Social Security and welfare. He currently serves as the top Republican on the Committee.
“This legislative conference is iconic in Texas,” Brady said. “It’s where people who want to find solutions come together and have for more than half a century. For our state especially, the Texas Legislative Conference plays a huge role, which is another reason I’m honored to be Texan of the Year for 2022.”
Before his 1996 election to Congress, Brady worked as a chamber of commerce executive for 18 years, serving six years in the Texas House of Representatives during that time.
Brady lives in The Woodlands with his wife and two sons, commuting from Texas to Washington for his congressional duties.
He joins a prominent list of honorees, including presidents, U.S. senators, entertainers, governors, and business icons.
Former recipients of the Texan of the Year Award include T. Boone Pickens in 2009, Peter M. Holt in 2010, Ray Benson in 2011, Ray Perryman in 2012, John Sharp in 2013, Wallace Jefferson in 2014, Joe Straus in 2015, John Cornyn in 2016, Pike Powers in 2017, George Strait in 2018, Lamar Smith in 2019 and Glenn Hegar last year.
