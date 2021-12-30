It is easy to see the beaming face of Victoria Martinez when she greets you as you walk in to Arlan’s Market. Even though she is wearing a mask, you can see it. There is something about the way her eyes light up and the friendly giggle that bring a sense of welcoming and reassurance to her customers.
And that is exactly how she planned it.
She always asks her customers how they are doing. Sometimes, she gets a lukewarm response.
“I tell them, ‘Well, there is still plenty of time to make some trouble,’” Martinez explained.
If she can elicit a smile and especially some laughter with that remark, she feels successful in the day.
“Laughter makes you forget about your troubles. I want to spread joy. I want people to feel happy and know that I am here for them,” Martinez said.
It is an inherent need in Martinez that was passed down to her by her grandmother, Ofelia Valdez Martinez. Victoria grew up in New Braunfels. She remembers going to the grocery store with her abuelita. They would shop at the former Wuest Supermarket at 559 W. San Antonio St., which is now home to Arlan’s.
She would sit in the basket of the grocery cart and watch as her grandmother would get down to the business of grocery shopping, but would also take the time to visit with neighbors and friends.
“If she saw someone who needed some change, she would open up her coin purse and give them some money, saying ‘Here, Mija,’” Victoria said. “She taught me to treat others the way you would want to be treated.”
Martinez has been in the grocery business for 22 years, starting at Handy Andy and then staying on when it became Arlan’s.
“I was a single mom and had been working for just four months at the Arlan’s on the IH 35 frontage road (Courtyard Plaza) when I learned they needed help at the Handy Andy downtown (the current location of Arlan’s Market). I told Marshall Borman (the store manager who recently retired) I could help at the downtown location if he would give me a ride, because that was across town,” she said laughing.
She has worked in multiple positions in the grocery business, including managerial positions and head of bookkeeping.
“But I found that that was not my fun place,” she explained. “I like to work the register, because I like to visit with customers. I like for them to walk away with a smile. They grow into my family.”
Several of her customers, her “family,” are senior citizens. She always remembers that they are someone’s grandfather, or grandmother, and treats them how she would want her grandmother to be treated.
She has had to say goodbye when former customers have passed away over the years, but Victoria has found ways to keep their memories alive. She keeps up with families on Facebook and when she hears that someone has passed, she lets them know, “Your family member was one of my regulars.”
On the wall by the business office is a group photo of a soccer tournament from 2014 that was sponsored by Arlan’s. Soccer Coach Hector Sanchez, Victoria’s husband of four years, and team member Nathaniel, Victoria’s son who is now age 12, are in the photo. Also included in the photo along with other team members and family are several Arlan’s customers, some of who have since passed away. Victoria lovingly points them out in the photo. It is her special way of honoring them.
She is keenly aware that Arlan’s is a neighborhood grocery store.
“We are here to take care of you,” she explained.
The store carries several local items, such as Naegelin’s tortillas and books about area dance halls. The shelves also include special, hard-to-find items such as Two Old Goats lotion.
“It helps people who have arthritis. We have people who come to the store from out of town to buy the lotion,” Victoria said.
“I love Arlan’s, and I like to support local people,” said Nanette Babyak, a regular customer. “I feel like this it is a hometown store, and Victoria is a part of that. She is very professional and very lovely.”
Ron Kuykendall enjoys shopping at Arlan’s as well and seeing Victoria’s smiling face.
“She’s good. She keeps the place in a positive attitude,” he explained.
Victoria feels that she is exactly where she needs to be.
“These people make a huge difference in my life, and make life worth living. I am so blessed. I am doing what God is having me do,” she said.
Victoria’s husband Hector also works in the service industry as the lead cook at Pat’s Place Restaurant. In addition to Nathaniel, she has two other sons, Jonathan Martinez, age 22; and Stephan Pacheco, age 17.
