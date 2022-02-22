New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.