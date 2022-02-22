Voters with rejected mail-in ballot applications began showing up — in droves on Tuesday — to cast ballots in person for the March 1 primary election.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said all of the six countywide voting locations were swamped after the one-day break in early balloting, which ends at 7 p.m. Friday. While she didn’t have an exact total of those physically unable to vote indoors, there were enough to keep poll workers running out to parking lots with voting machines.
Voter Registrar Donna Dandridge said 6,367 voters had cast in person ballots by the end of Sunday’s early voting, which resumed Tuesday following the President’s Day holiday.
That total included 5,362 Republicans and 1,005 Democrats.
Elections officers have accepted 955 ballots by mail, with Republicans holding a 520-435 advantage.
As of 2:11 p.m. (Tuesday), Jaqua upped that total to 7,667 in-person votes, led by the Comal County Elections Office in downtown New Braunfels with 2,195 votes.
The Mammen Library in Bulverde was second with 1,637 and St. Francis Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake was third with 1,209.
“Our turnout today has been unbelievable,” Jaqua said.
Senate Bill 1, enacted by Republican lawmakers last year to enhance security, shut out many voters through the mail. Some failed to meet the state’s more stringent identification requirements; others didn’t see the slots for required information that were hidden by the overhanging flaps in the return envelopes.
Without it, officials cannot accept any corrected ballots submitted after Friday’s 5 p.m. mail-in ballot request deadline, with others reviewed by the county ballot board, comprised of members of both major parties.
“Our ballot board has been calling people to correct defects in their ballots, and the voters really have liked that,” Jaqua said, adding it hurts to see any number of infirmed elderly voters who must now arrange to polling sites.
There have been few problems with the Hart Verity Duo paper ballot scanners.
“Just the usual things that happen whenever you introduce new equipment,” she said. “But we’re all learning together.”
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Runoffs for March 1 balloting will be held Saturday, May 21. For more, visit the county’s elections website, www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm, or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
COMAL COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
These early polling locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (until 4 p.m. Thursday)
