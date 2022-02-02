Residents need to check road conditions and the latest weather forecast and bundle up before heading out Thursday morning as a strong arctic front moves through the area. Meteorologists from the National Weather Service say confidence is high that a significant icing event will take place through the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor from New Braunfels to Georgetown.
Freezing rain changing over to sleet for some areas is forecast to begin early Thursday morning across the Hill Country and advance southeast through the day as temperatures fall below freezing.
One-tenth to one-fourth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area, including Comal County starting early Thursday. However, some isolated higher pockets of accumulation are possible. Between one-fourth and one-half of an inch of sleet accumulation could occur in some spots across the Hill Country.
“Right around daybreak, you’re going to see the mix kicking in,” said NWS Meteorologist Monte Oaks. “Your heaviest precipitation is going to fall between 6 a.m to about 2 p.m., and then you’re going to see things drop off. What you’re going to be at risk of (in New Braunfels) is about a tenth to 1/15 of an inch of ice accumulation. It’s going to be pretty good coverage.”
Oaks added that Canyon Lake residents could start to see weather impacts as early as 4 a.m. Thursday.
The ice will likely make travel very difficult on untreated roads, especially elevated bridges, overpasses, and roadways, and will make pavement difficult to walk on.
Residents can visit www.nbtexas.org, www.cceo.org or DriveTexas.org for information on road conditions.
There is a low potential for tree damage and isolated power outages where the highest accumulations occur.
Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are forecast just outside of the warning area, including Guadalupe County and the San Antonio metro area, and travel could be difficult where glaze forms on elevated roadways.
Meteorologists say the forecast is still evolving and predicted ice accumulation might fluctuate.
There is a potential some locations in the Hill Country could see a long duration freeze of up to 60 hours and a freeze of around 30 hours in Austin and San Antonio.
During the 2021 storm, temperatures remained below freezing for a week.
Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 20s by Thursday afternoon. Low temperatures Thursday night will drop to around 20 degrees.
On Friday, temperatures will only reach the upper 30s under partly sunny conditions before dropping into the low 20s Friday night.
Oaks warned, however, that any kind of liquid that melts on Friday afternoon could refreeze Friday night, resulting in black ice conditions on area roads.
Brisk northerly winds will produce bitterly cold wind chill values Thursday through Saturday mornings, ranging from single digits to teens. A risk for hypothermia exists for those spending extended time outdoors and not dressed in layers, hats and gloves.
City and county closures
New Braunfels officials said Wednesday afternoon that they were taking several proactive steps in preparation for winter weather conditions, including a partial activation of the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
Officials said city staffers would closely monitor weather conditions over the next few days and make decisions based on the severity of the winter storm.
All non-essential city services will be closed on Thursday, including City Hall and other administrative offices, Municipal Court, the Public Library, the Westside Community Center, and Das Rec.
Police, Fire/EMS, Public Works and Solid Waste will continue operations as normal. Officials said there are currently no changes to the schedule for residential and commercial garbage and recycling pickup this week. However, city staffers are closely monitoring weather and roadway conditions. Should changes become necessary, residents can find that information on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org and on the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor.
The Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will close on Thursday and Friday.
Restrooms, water fountains and other facilities in all city parks will close temporarily.
David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator, said on Wednesday afternoon that city street crews had already begun preparations to lay down gravel and de-icing agents on local roads and bridges.
Additionally, the Texas Department of Transportation is taking similar precautions on I-35 and other major highways.
Should roads begin closing due to icy conditions, residents can find updated local road closure information at www.nbtexas.org.
Drivers are advised to avoid travel, if possible, once icy conditions have formed.
Due to the potential winter weather, other postponements include the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department’s Daddy Daughter Dance at Wursthalle, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Details about the rescheduling of that event will be announced as soon as those details are confirmed.
The Animal Services Advisory Board meeting on Thursday has been postponed to a later date.
There are no other changes to city-related meetings or events as of Wednesday afternoon. Additional delayed openings or closures will be posted on the city website and social media platforms.
Ferguson added that city officials are making plans to open a warming center, should that become necessary due to isolated prolonged power outages caused by windy conditions or icy conditions on power lines and trees.
Comal County offices, courts and operations will be closed on Thursday, with the exception of first responders and road crews.
The County’s Road Department brought in about 10 tons of de-icing material on Wednesday in preparation for freezing weather.
Schools
On Wednesday afternoon both the Comal and New Braunfels independent school districts were still watching the forecasts and hadn’t publicly released any decisions on whether schools would be in session. They frequently make those decisions early in the morning hours.
Officials from New Braunfels Utilities said they are prepared to step into emergency operations if needed.
Utilities
Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications officer, said although the utility does not anticipate a repeat which was caused by the February 2021 winter storm, other storm-related activity to watch for includes strong wind or ice accumulation on power lines, which could cause power outages across the area.
“Ice adds a considerable amount of weight as it accumulates,” Krause said. “The result is that lines can be dragged down or broken tree limbs can fall across them and cause outages. The NBU tree trimming program helps prepare for these situations in advance and keeps damage to a minimum. Power outages are inconvenient, and downed lines can be deadly. Never allow anyone to approach or touch a downed power line.”
Residents should call 830-629-4628 or 9-1-1 to report the situation.
NBU’s lobbies and drive-through will be closed on Thursday. Any operational updates will be posted on the NBU website at nbutexas.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, the NextDoor App, and through local and regional news outlets.
Residents can find winter weather resources, like winterizing the home and generator safety, at www.nbutexas.com/winter-freeze-tips.
The NBU up-to-date outage viewer map that provides status information on outages can be found online at oms.nbutexas.com.
Customers with an associated mobile number on their account may enroll in the Text Outage Notification program by calling an NBU Customer Service Representative at 830-629-8400 during standard business hours or 830-629-4628 after hours or by visiting nbutexas.com/report-an-outage. Customers enrolled in the NBU Texting Notification Program will receive outage information updates through texts and phone messaging.
