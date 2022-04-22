Comal and Guadalupe County voters will have their say on a host of candidates and issues when early voting for the May general election starts Monday, including city council and school board seats, constitutional amendments and propositions.
Seats representing District 1 and 2 on the New Braunfels City Council are up for grabs, as incumbents Shane Hines and Justin Meadows did not file for reelection.
Andres Campos-Delgado, an area manager, Jimmy Delgado, a business consultant, and Suzanne Kasey Lynn, a COBRA specialist, are vying for the District 1 seat.
Christopher Willis and Fabian Dealva are seeking the District 2 seat.
New Braunfels ISD is looking to fill two at-large trustee seats and one District 1 trustee seat, while Comal ISD is looking for someone to occupy trustee positions for Districts 6 and 7.
There are four candidates in the running to fill two of the New Braunfels ISD at-large trustee seats up for grabs, including incumbent Wes Clark, who has served on the school board since 2013 and currently sits as board president. Clark joins newcomers Randy Lenard and Megan Stratemann-Willis on the ballot, along with returning school board candidate Matthew Sargent, who sat on the board as the trustee for District 4 from 2017 to 2020.
Incumbent New Braunfels ISD District 1 trustee Keith Smith is seeking reelection and is challenged by candidate Morgan Renaud for the position.
For Comal ISD District 6 trustee newcomers Amanda Jones and Amber Bracegirdle are looking to replace current trustee Marty Bartlett, who is exiting after serving a single term.
The race for Comal ISD District 7 trustee yielded four candidates running to fill a vacancy being left by Cody Mueller. On the ballot are Orlando ‘OJ’ Dona, Steve Gallets, David Krawczynski, who reported the highest campaign funding amount of any candidate in the May 7 election, and current educator Kaila Stovall.
Voters will also have their say for or against two state constitutional amendments. Both are related to property taxes for public schools.
On the ballot, proposition 1 will read: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition 2 will read: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
Voters residing in the proposed Canyon Ranch Municipal Utility District will consider four propositions regarding the creation of the district, property tax rates and bond issuance.
Voters in the proposed Comal County Water Improvement District No. 3 will consider confirming the creation of the district and elect the district’s director.
Garden Ridge voters will decide between Shelby Trail or Kay Bower for the Place 5 seat on the City Council.
Early voting begins Monday, April 25, with the Comal County Elections Office, 396 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels, and the Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St. in Seguin, serving as primary voting locations. Other Comal County polling sites include locations in New Braunfels, Garden Ridge, Canyon Lake and Bulverde. Guadalupe County polling sites include locations in Cibolo, New Braunfels, New Berlin and Schertz.
The last day for early voting is Tuesday, May 3 and those seeking to vote by mail should submit their applications by the end of the day Tuesday, April 26. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
For more information about the elections or to view a sample ballot, visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/elections.htm.
Comal County Early Voting
April 25 - 29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 30 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 2-3 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comal County Elections Office 396 N. Seguin Ave.
New Braunfels
Mammen Family Public Library 131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde
Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex 1297 Church Hill Drive
New Braunfels
Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex 30470 Cougar Bend
Bulverde
St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church 121 Spring Mountain Dr.
Canyon Lake
Garden Ridge City Hall 9400 Municipal Parkway
Garden Ridge
Guadalupe County
Early Voting
April 25 - 29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2-3 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elections Office
215S. Milam St.,
Seguin
Cibolo Fire Station,
#23864 Cibolo Valley Dr.
Cibolo
Central Texas
Technology Center
2189 FM 758, Bldg A Room 118
New Braunfels
Redemptive Grace Ministries 2240 FM 725
New Braunfels
New Berlin City Hall
9180 FM 775
New Berlin
Schertz Elections Office ANNEX1101 Elbel Road
Schertz
