New Braunfels Utilities will conduct telephone surveys with residential and commercial customers this month to measure customer satisfaction levels and opinions and identify opportunities to improve the utility’s performance.
GreatBlue Research, Inc., a professional research firm located in Glastonbury, Connecticut, will conduct the survey.
A random sample of NBU’s customers will be called, and the name of the firm — GreatBlue — will show up on the caller ID, should you have the technology at home. For those who do not have Caller ID technology, the phone number that appears will be 830-293-7611.
The GreatBlue representative will not ask for any account information or payments of any kind. They will only ask questions to allow customers to offer their opinions.
“We value your opinions, and to accurately reflect the sentiments and perceptions of our customer base, it is crucial that we achieve a large enough sample size of the audience,” said Pamela Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. “This helps us to gather accurate data in order to serve you best, so please take a moment to complete the survey if you can.”
As required by the code of ethics of the National Council on Public Polls and federal statute, GreatBlue Research, Inc. maintains the anonymity of respondents to surveys the firm conducts.
No information will be released that might, in any way, reveal the identity of the respondent to NBU.
For more information about the survey, contact GreatBlue Research, Inc. at 860-740-4000 or NBU at 830-629-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.