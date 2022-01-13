Jennifer “Jenny” Faulkner spent 15 years teaching middle school students in the Houston area.
“There were gangs. It was pretty scary,” she explained.
It was heartbreaking, she said, to witness students who were struggling, because they didn’t have support at home.
It is a lesson she never forgot.
She went on to serve as Director of Technology at New Braunfels ISD and then Alamo Heights school district for several years. After retiring in 2014, she did not hesitate to accept a board position with Communities in Schools of South Central Texas. She would go on to serve as board president. Along the way, she learned about the Comal ISD mentoring program and has served as a mentor for several years.
“We cover six districts with our mentoring program that offers mentoring for elementary through high school,” said Mentoring Coordinator Jaime Jimenez. “Just meeting with them once a week can make such a difference. Our students tell us, ‘I love the fact that someone is there for me.’”
The CISD alumni program follows students after they graduate high school.
“We spend time with them on leadership building and following up with them on their jobs or college,” Jimenez explained.
“I have mentored three young ladies and started mentoring them in middle school,” Faulkner said.
It was a calling that was close to her heart, even when she wasn’t sure what kind of impact she was making.
It wasn’t until several years later that she truly understood the far-reaching effects of spending an hour a week with a student on a school campus.
One of the ladies she first began mentoring in middle school was not very talkative.
“We would just meet to play games,” Faulkner said.
Occasionally, they would talk about the student’s siblings or pets.
When the student was about to enter ninth grade, her home burned down.
“And then, she just disappeared,” Faulkner said. “I heard she had moved to another town. It broke my heart.”
A couple of years later, as Faulkner pulled up to the window at a fast food restaurant, there was the student.
“She was so talkative and animated,” Faulkner explained.
Faulkner is again serving as a mentor to the student, who is now in high school.
“I wasn’t even sure if she would want me to serve as her mentor again,” Faulkner said.
One of Faulkner’s mentees has since graduated, but the two still stay in contact.
“Once they turn 18, they can choose whether or not they want to contact you,” she explained. “We email one another. It’s kind of like having a pen pal.”
For those who are considering serving as a mentor, Faulkner recommends they visit with Jimenez.
“He is a wealth of information, and can tell you what to expect,” she said.
Faulkner said volunteers do not need to worry about having all the answers or not knowing what to say.
“They just want you to listen and be there for them. They just want to be heard,” she said. “And every kid you mentor is a little different.”
Trenden Martinez credits the success in both his business life and personal life to several mentors, including a CISD mentor, in his life.
He met mentor Lee White though the CISD Mentoring program when he was sophomore at Canyon Lake High School.
“He led by example,” Martinez said.
While he was still in school, Martinez also learned much from Mark Kershner, assistant principal at Canyon Lake High School.
“He always believed in me,” Martinez said. “He told me I could do anything.”
He also credits Muhammed Haque (or Mr. Q as he call him), a mentor to Martinez after high school graduation for giving him wisdom and allowing him to learn from his own trials and tribulations.
Martinez said his mentors, in addition to helping him get started in a career, helped him see the big picture and learn how to make commitments. He added that good mentors might not always say what you want to hear.
“They are honest,” he said. “They help you develop character and integrity and become a productive, responsible member of society.”
He continues to learn from his mentors, including his fiancée Rachel Cardenas. The two met at Rebecca Creek Elementary.
“Later in life, we circled back together, and now we are engaged. She helped me become a better business man by genuinely caring about my business endeavors and giving me honest recommendations,” Martinez said.
Martinez already serves as a business mentor but is in the process of applying to serve as a mentor for CISD.
Both Jimenez and Faulkner emphasized that serving as a CISD mentor for as little as 30 minutes a week can make an impact that lasts a lifetime.
As the CISD website states:
“The ordinary experiences of your everyday life have extraordinary meaning to someone. Sit with a student, and give your unconditional attention and time. For some, you may be the only adult who has ever provided this.”
To sign up for the CISD Mentoring Program, go to https://www.cis-sct.org/our-work/mentoring-program/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.