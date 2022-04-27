New Braunfels fire investigators on Wednesday said the cause of a fire that nearly destroyed the Comal County Crisis Center’s main building two weeks ago was likely accidental.
David Ferguson, city communication coordinator, said the investigation into the April 14 blaze at 1547 E. Common Street is “ongoing,” and preliminary damage estimates indicate $600,000 in damages to the building and $10,000 for contents.
Officials for the non-profit said its insurance companies are also investigating, but added the city’s estimates were likely below what they projected, especially for contents.
“We won’t know damage estimates from our insurance company for at least 30 days, but I can tell you the (city damage estimate) for contents is a lot higher – for sure,” said Julie Strentzsch, Crisis Center CEO.
Strentzsch said she visited with fire officials on Tuesday.
“I would say (contents damage total) is north of $100,000 – I also suspect the building (estimate) may be more than that but don’t know that for a fact,” she said.
Response to the fire, reported to 9-1-1 around 7:15 p.m., included two-dozen fire fighters and EMS personnel and as many police units. All helped direct traffic on and near Common Street, where New Braunfels Utilities and Centerpoint Energy crews worked on electric and gas lines.
The Crisis Center, established in 1986, continues to help those experiencing domestic violence by providing services to women, children and men of all ages. At the time of the fire, 16 residents and staffers were inside the three-story building, constructed in 1994 and expanded in 2020.
For now, assistance is welcome at the center’s administrative offices, 1528 E. Common Street, Suite 6. Monetary donations are accepted at paypal.me/ccccnbtx, or by clicking “Donate” at the non-profit’s website, crisiscenternb.org. For more, call 830-620-7520.
“We want to thank the community for their support and continue to pray for us as we continue to go through this journey, replacing and rebuilding the center,” Strentzsch added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.