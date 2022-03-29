New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved the Mayfair development’s Sector Plan 1.
It’s the first such site plan submitted by SouthStar Communities since the New Braunfels-based developer’s announcement of the 1,800-acre mixed-use project last year, slated to bring up to 6,000 homes, 330 acres of public parks, 70 acres of commercial property, 120 acres of mixed-use development, a 160-acre employment park and four new Comal ISD schools over a 15-year buildout.
Sector Plan 1, located just north of Kohlenberg Road and east of I-35, includes about 387 acres planned for mixed-use residential to consist of 1,532 dwelling units, a school site, a recreation center site and around 99 acres of parks.
Sector plans, the first step in the development process following the establishment of the Master Framework Plan, is a more detailed map out of neighborhood structure, typically a minimum of 100 acres, outlining land use and intensity, internal connectivity, major and minor roadways, major accessways and parks.
A sector plan must comply with the Master Framework Plan, which contains design standards, applications, processes and improvements unique to the development, as well as standards set out in the Development and Design Control Document, the primary document regarding the design standards, processes and applications to which all development activity is reviewed and governed.
Jean Drew, the city’s assistant director of planning and development services, informed council members that the “project is in compliance with the Master Framework Plan and is in compliance with the comprehensive plan in Envision New Braunfels.”
Sector Plan 1 identifies two proposed water quality/stormwater detention facilities. City staffers will review final drainage with the construction plans submitted with the public improvement permit prior to final plat submission.
Electric, water and wastewater services will be provided by New Braunfels Utilities.
The plan includes the development of required nature trails within its boundaries. Plans also call for one community Park, two greenbelt/conservation/trail parks, two pocket parks, two recreation centers and several natural areas and easements comprising 99 acres. All residential units in the Mayfair development are required to be within a quarter-mile of parkland.
Council members in June approved a development agreement with SouthStar Communities defining what regulations will govern the development and providing the city with layers of oversight in the planning, permitting and public park operation since the development is within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and not within the city limits.
Council members also approved the Veramendi project’s Sector Plan 5, including property east of the intersection of Hueco Springs Loop Road and River Road, and the proposed Veramendi Sector Plan 4, including property northeast of the intersection of Oak Run Parkway and Borchers Boulevard.
Other action
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved the first reading regarding the proposed rezoning from “R-2” Single-Family and Two-Family District to “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District located at the northeast corner of the intersection of the future extension of Alves Lane at Barbarosa Road.
• Approved a memorandum of authorization with the city of Pflugerville for sharing data between law enforcement agencies.
• Approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 first-quarter investment report. As of December 31, the city had $212,151,265 (market value) invested in different investment instruments, including cash. The portfolio decreased by $10,544,450 in the first fiscal quarter due to the annual property and liability insurance payment and capital project expenditures paid during the quarter.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $218,520 with Chain Electric Company for installation of single-mode fiber optic network cabling to complete a redundant fiber ring between City Hall and the Library and completes a fiber segment for Fire Station No. 4
• Approval of a contract with FleetCor Technologies Inc. for the provision of fleet fuel card services. The estimated annual spend is around $1 million and is dependent on actual usage.
• Approved annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2022 in accordance with City Charter Section 9.17: $200,000 to Bureau Veritas for development review assistance, $250,000 to Freese & Nichols Inc. for professional engineering services, $1.5 million to the Texas Municipal League for a self-funded pool for worker’s compensation, property and liability Insurance.
• Approved a budget amendment within the fiscal year 2021 general fund for the Fire Department to support a year-end accrual entry.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment extending the existing no parking zone on Walnut Avenue from the intersection with County Line Road to Jerad Street to correspond with existing signage.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment restricting parking on Willowbrook Avenue at the intersection with Farm-to-Market Road 1101.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment establishing a no parking zone on Altgelt Lane between Loop 337 and the city limits.
• Approved the acceptance of the fiscal year 2021 Audit and Annual Financial Report performed by Belt Harris Pechacek LLLP.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment adding a new parking by permit area, Area P, on the 100 block of Hampe Street.
Council member Shane Hines was absent from the meeting.
