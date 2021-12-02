Just one year out of college, retired Lt. Gen. Richard E. “Tex” Brown III, USAF, was flying combat missions in Vietnam in his A-1 Skyraider. He flew his first mission on Nov. 9, 1971.
Fifty years later to the date, he was speaking at Men’s Roundup, a faith-based group he founded which meets monthly at Krause’s Biergarten and Café. He spoke to the group about his 140 combat missions in Southeast Asia; serving as Squadron Commander of the F-16 496th Fighter Squadron in Germany; and being at the Pentagon when a plane struck the building during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.
He spoke of arriving back from a mission with a plane that looked like Swiss cheese, with 240 bullet holes puncturing his plane. He is the recipient of three Silver Stars and Eight Distinguished Flying Crosses.
“I had 13 successful recoveries of fellow Americans,” he said. “It is one of the greatest experiences you can have when you can rescue a fellow American from prison, or defeat, or the jaws of death. When that happens, you will see grown men stand and cry.”
But on the evening of Nov. 9, the 3-star general spoke mostly about a different kind of rescue, the kind that brought him back to his faith. He titled his presentation “Flying with Jesus.” He realized that growing up as a pastor’s kid, going to church, or even facing death in combat, was not enough to bring him fully to Christ.
It was a question from his dad that changed his life forever.
Tex’s dad asked Ann, Tex’s future wife, if she knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
Ann grew up going to church. She was an organist in the church. At first, she found the question odd. But she talked with Tex about it. They decided to put Christ in the center of their marriage.
Nearly 43 years later, with three children and 10 grandchildren, their marriage is better than ever, Tex said.
“It was our hope that someone would see Christ through us,” he explained.
It is why Tex knew he wanted to create a monthly men’s gathering focused on hearing the stories of other men, their successes, their failures, and their journey with Christ. He called it the Men’s Roundup, scheduling it for the second Tuesday night of each month at Krause’s Biergarten and Café.
Tex has participated in many Bible studies, and teaches a Sunday School class at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He wanted the Men’s Roundup to take place in a more informal, casual setting.
The list of speakers, all of whom participate free of charge, is impressive. Former Astronaut Charles “Charlie” Moss Duke, Jr. spoke at the very first Men’s Roundup in 2018. Speakers have also included NFL Coach Larry Zierlein; former Department of Defense Special Agent Sammy Villela; legendary high school coaches Jim Streety and DW Rutledge; performer Clifton Jansky; numerous military leaders; and those who have been called to create ministries.
Men’s Roundup meetings are open to women. Some of the speakers talk specifically about marriage. One of the highest-attended gatherings was when Charlie Duke returned for a second presentation, but brought his wife Dottie to speak as well. Dottie spoke about their marriage.
“Dottie was wonderful,” said Ann Brown. “She was so transparent about her struggles in life. She shared how fame and fortune weren’t what gave her peace — it was only when she trusted in Jesus that she found true peace in her life. As I think about it, that is the central message of most of the famous people who have spoken at Roundup.”
Between the stories of his missions and assignments, Tex shared his own insights into marriage.
“My first marriage fell apart, basically because I was selfish,” Tex said.
The former TCU baseball player got married during his senior year of college. Tex, who loves the golf course, hunting, fishing and baseball, would sign up to play for several baseball teams at a time, thinking nothing of it.
“At one time, I was playing on four different teams,” he said.
He credits the success of his marriage to Ann to that question his dad asked so long ago, and to Ann’s support of his military career. For every new assignment, she would simply ask, “Where are we going now?”
The best assignment, and shortest, was a 10-month assignment in Hawaii.
“But as long as we had Christ, it didn’t matter where we went,” Tex said.
In the summer of 2001, Tex was asked to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel at the Pentagon. He was there the day the plane hit on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We knew as soon as we heard it that is was a terrorist attack,” Tex explained, speaking to the group about losing friends and coworkers on that day.
After retiring in 2004, Tex and Ann came back to Texas in 2011.
They became involved in St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, and Tex scheduled the first Men’s Roundup event in 2018. It is his hope that those who attend Men’s Roundup will bring their friends.
John Murphy has attended nearly every Men’s Roundup presentation.
“My son-in-law told me about it, and I thought it sounded like fun,” Murphy said.
He also liked that the meetings were faith-based and has found support in the camaraderie of the group.
“It is a fine group of people that meet to talk about Jesus, have good food and drinks. It doesn’t get much better than that,” Murphy said.
On Dec. 14, Marcus Breaux, director of Cross Trails Outfitters of Comal County, will speak at the Men’s Roundup. The Christian-based ministry works with young people between the ages of 8 and 18, introducing them to Jesus and using the outdoors as a venue. The group provides hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences for youth. The event will take place from 6:30 to 9 pm. at Krause’s. Tickets are $20, covering the price of dinner at Krause’s, and can be bought at www.mensroundup.org.
