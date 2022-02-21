A black plume of smoke clouded Interstate 35 northbound lanes Monday morning, but no injuries were reported in a blaze that destroyed a truck hauling a trailer of construction materials just north of town.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were dispatched to the right side main lanes of the venue in the 6800 block of Interstate 35 north, midway through the six-mile work zone, around 8:37 a.m.
“They arrived to find a Ford F-250 pickup truck with a trailer full of construction materials had become fully involved (with fire), from the engine compartment to the truck bed,” Ferguson said. “There were five occupants outside of the vehicle; there were no injuries.”
It was unclear what caused the blaze, just north of Watson Lane, and damage estimates were not available. Ferguson said Comal County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies controlled traffic, as first-responders worked the scene. Two of the four main lanes were closed until fire units left the scene around 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.