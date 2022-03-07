A New Braunfels family escaped injury early Monday after a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into their home, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to the 1600 block of McQueeney Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
“They were called for reports of an accident in which a black Ram 1500 pickup truck had veered off the roadway and into the front of a house,” Ferguson said. “Officers found the truck with its front end inside the residence. The driver, who was helped out of the vehicle by officers, showed obvious signs of intoxication.”
Ferguson said standard field sobriety tests administered at the scene led officers to detain the driver, Jose Rafael Nieto, 38, of New Braunfels, who was transported to ground EMS to Christus Santa Rosa-New Braunfels Hospital.
“He was checked out for possible injuries; and a blood (draw) search warrant was issued,” Ferguson said. “He was then taken to Comal County Jail, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated.”
Ferguson said the truck had been traveling down McQueeney road when it left the roadway and ran through a portion of a chain link fence before entering the residence.
Additional details, including damage estimates to the home, were not immediately available. Ferguson said there were no injuries to the occupants of the home. Nieto was released after posting $3,000 bond on Monday.
