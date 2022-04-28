Time to get rid of expired, unneeded and unwanted medication.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office will host a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, anonymous and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Team will be at two locations:
• Bulverde Spring Branch Fire & EMS Station, 353 Rodeo Dr., Spring Branch
• Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, 160 Oak Dr., Sattler
On Saturday, DEA and CCSO will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.
DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges, provided lithium batteries are removed.
“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a statement. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
Drug overdose deaths have been up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths.
Working in close partnership with law enforcement agencies nationwide, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.
During the previous take-back event in October, 194 participating Texas law enforcement agencies collected 55,749 pounds of expired and unwanted medication.
For other drop-off locations and more information, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
