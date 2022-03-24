Scientists say more than 70 percent of the world is covered by water. Since 2001, Crystal Saddler has been doing her best to explore as much of that aquatic world as possible.
During her most recent trip to the Maldives in January of this year, with her best friend Heather Tyler, she completed 21 dives in 10 days. The highlight of diving in the Indian Ocean was swimming with manta rays, with wing spans of at least 10 feet or more.
There were sharks too. Black-tip, white-tip and gray-trip reef sharks, as well as nurse sharks. But to say Saddler was unfazed by them would be an understatement.
“It was exciting to see them,” she exclaimed. “You are just swimming and observing their world. It is mesmerizing.”
Saddler is at home in the ocean.
“There is a peacefulness there. It is the closest I feel to God, and all you hear are bubbles,” she said.
The 26-hour plus trip to The Maldives was well worth it to her.
“It was one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had, aside from the obvious of family,” she said.
The trip checked nearly all of her boxes. Though she did not get the chance to swim with a whale shark, which was at the top of her bucket list, she did see one.
Saddler and Tyler spent three weeks plus in the Maldives, one week of which was spent living on a boat and diving each day in different locations.
Saddler’s previous diving trips have taken her all around the Caribbean, but none compared to diving in the Maldives.
“The manta rays were the pinnacle of this trip,” she said. “They do not have barbs. They eat plankton. They would swoop over our heads.”
Tyler obtained her certification in 2017 and was equally amazed by the manta rays.
“We were swimming with about eight of them at a ‘cleaning station’ where the smaller fish are cleaning the bigger fish. There is something about the way their eyes are oriented that when they swim past you, it seems as though they are looking into your soul. They are remarkable creatures,” Tyler said.
In addition to swimming with an almost endless variety of fish, including barracuda, the two were also able to dive among a large variety of coral, numerous brightly colored starfish, turtles and giant clams.
Diving in The Maldives is not for beginners. Both Saddler and Tyler have advanced certification.
“The dive there are deep, and there is a strong current,” Saddler explained.
Most of the dives were between 70 to 80 feet, while some were as deep as 116 feet. While Saddler feels at home underwater, she did find the very first dive of the trip to be somewhat unnerving.
“The current was strong so we were hooked on to the reef,” she explained. “Visibility was poor. There was a part of the dive where I could not see the divemaster or my dive buddy.”
Saddler said it was probably only a few minutes, but felt much longer.
“And you can’t come to the surface quickly. Nitrogen builds up in the blood, and that can be a very bad thing,” she explained.
Saddler’s advice for those thinking about a trip to the Maldives is to do the research.
“This is not party destination,” she said, adding that she was cognizant of her manner of dress depending on whether or not she was in a tourist area in the Muslim country.
Saddler also has been on several wreck dives, including in the Maldives, but for her, it was the ocean life that was most interesting to her.
“You are seeing only what God has created. It is real soul soothing,” she explained.
“We keep saying this was a trip of a lifetime,” Tyler added. “But we are going to go back.”
Tyler said their trip was in the middle of the Maldives, but for their return trip, they would like to dive in the southern part of the Maldives.
Like Saddler, Tyler was unfazed by the sight of sharks. She has “been there, done that” explaining that a previous dive trip in the Bahamas dropped them in the middle of eight circling sharks.
“The southern part of the Maldives is where the big sharks are,” she mentioned in a casual aside, said in a way that only a true adventurer could say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.