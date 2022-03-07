There was only one place last weekend where you could catch a good vs. evil lightsaber duel, see Deadpool in his signature red suit riding a moped, and revel in the way Godzilla stomped his way through the masses — Hill Country Comicon.
Convention goers from all over Texas made their way to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center this past weekend for the chance to interact with their favorite celebrities, artists and cosplayers.
While final attendance numbers have yet to be tabulated, an estimated 5,000 people walked through the convention’s doors over the two-day period to engage in panels, meet their heroes, and visit the nearly 200 vendors who set up shop on the convention floor.
“(Attendance) feels on par with our August event from 2021,” Hill Country Comicon President Vo Nguyen said. “There was a very positive energy and vibe this year from attendees, vendors and guests that exceeded last year’s event. People felt more comfortable about being out and celebrating together.”
“CHiPs” star Erik Estrada took the main stage on Saturday and entertained captive audiences with tales of his time on the hit TV show. Estrada also regaled those in attendance with stories from his past and how he came to be the man he is today.
In addition to sitting in on the panel, fans got a chance to interact with the actor at his booth, where he spent time signing autographs and posed for photos with his signature smile.
Sunday’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” reunion panel was a huge hit among the animated show’s fans. Expectant fans lined the outside of the panel room to hear from the voice actors that brought the beloved characters to life.
The large attendance crowded the hall to the point where the room was at full capacity before the panel was even scheduled to begin. To make room for the additional fans, staff members had to open the wall to the adjoining room — a first for the convention.
Overall, the panel garnered 130 viewers that occupied the initial space, which could fit 90 people, and the second space that accommodated up to 45.
“We knew it was going to be popular,” Jen MacPherson, the press and digital media director for the convention said. “That’s why they didn’t schedule a competing panel at the time.”
Pokémon fans were treated to larger than life versions of their favorite pocket monster characters such as, “Pokémon: The First Movie” villain Mewtwo.
Jay Goede, the man who lent his voice to the infamous character within the Pokémon fan community, made his comic book convention circuit debut at Hill Country Comicon.
Goede was joined on stage by moderator Devin Pike and Jacob Fallis, the owner of PokePawn in New Braunfels, who offered his take on the franchise’s popularity over its 26-year run.
“This town is nuts for Pokémon,” Pike said during the Sunday panel. “I’m surprised they haven’t caught them all.”
Other celebrities in attendance included, voice actors from anime’s such as “Dragon Ball Z” and “My Hero Academia,” and actress Deborah Foreman, who starred in the 80s teen flick “Valley Girl.”
For next year’s Comicon, event promoters plan “to continue to add more interactive activities, celebrities, athletes and talents from various professions and industries to inspire and motivate (their) younger and older audiences, and integrate more local businesses,” Hill Country Comicon’s president said.
Hill Country Comicon is set to return sometime next March.
