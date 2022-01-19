A committee working toward resolving issues at county-operated boat ramps on Canyon Lake plans to meet with County Judge Sherman Krause following Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting.
The Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Community Alliance is addressing several problem areas involving the county’s nine operated boat ramps it leases from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. Last summer commissioners tabled a measure updating the county’s lease agreement after area residents protested wording that would limit pedestrian and vehicle access at the ramps and adjacent parking areas.
The county is also seeking to update its version of lake safety rules; it says it will align with lake safety rules established by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which owns the water rights to Canyon Lake. Enforcement involves the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, county constables offices, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The alliance wants to involve all entities — residents, public and private business concerns and governmental agencies — working together on the same page to establish a mutually acceptable set of rules prior to the start of the recreational season in May.
“Addressing the concerns/ issues that are apparent at the boat ramps will really be a team effort by all stakeholders,” said Doug Leecock of the alliance, adding the effort would also include public input workshops designed to “agree upon solutions for the ramps and access to the lake.”
The effort will include timelines for short-term and long-term measures and also seeks input from the USACE and Water Oriented Recreational District of Comal County (WORD), which leases several ramps and Canyon Park and Comal Parks from the USACE.
In November, the alliance completed a draft for possible solutions, presented to all of the government stakeholders, Leecock said.
“We’ve sent a copy of (the county’s responding) draft to get their input, which we’ve scheduled following next Thursday’s meeting,” Krause said. “We’ll meet from about 15 to 20 minutes just to make sure that we’re on the same page and where we will go from here.”
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. The meeting will be live-streamed to the public; to access the video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
