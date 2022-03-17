There is a solution for those who dread preparing their income tax return or aren’t sure whether they’ll do everything correctly.
The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program provides tax return preparation assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 or have low to moderate-income.
Tax-Aide volunteers, trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code, will be set up at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels through April 14 to help with tax preparation and electronic filing.
Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use the service.
“We have a special emphasis on low-income seniors, but basically, anybody’s return that doesn’t exceed certain complexity thresholds, we can do their taxes,” said Mike Stemig, New Braunfels TaxAide local coordinator.
For example, for returns that involve a small business with employees, rental income, or alternative minimum tax, Tax-Aide may not be able to help. But volunteers can assist with most other returns, including those involving wages, interest, dividends, capital gains/losses, unemployment compensation, pensions, Social Security benefits and other retirement income; self-employment income, with limits; most income reported on Form 1099-MISC. or Form 1099-NEC; and charitable cash contributions.
Tax-Aide volunteers are available to assist on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, appointments are required.
“People schedule their appointments and come in to talk to us,” Sternig said. “We take their information and interview them, then work on their return. We have them come back and review it with us, answer any questions they may have, then get them to sign it, and we submit them electronically to the IRS.”
Pre-appointment paperwork that includes a questionnaire, a consent form, and instructions for scheduling and preparing for an appointment can be picked up at McKenna Events Center, located at 901 W. San Antonio St., during regular business hours.
