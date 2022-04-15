Get your popcorn ready!
Both candidates in the oft-contentious Republican runoff for District 73’s Texas House seat will engage live in what’s sure to be a packed house Monday night at Creekside’s Village Venue.
Anita Valdez, New Braunfels Conservatives president, said the debate featuring Carrie Isaac and Barron Casteel is expected to be so contentious that the club paid to bring in a moderator and timekeepers from outside the district.
“We wanted to keep things neutral and impartial because it’s such a hot race,” Valdez said of the 5:30-7:30 p.m. event, which will feature a brief social before the gloves come off around 6 p.m. “Our past president, former San Marcos Mayor Susan Narvaiz, is serving as debate coordinator and has put together a very professional evening.”
Audience members attending the pre-event social will be asked to submit questions to both candidates, which the moderator will select at random for responses from both.
“We’ll then move on to closing statements for both candidates,” Valdez said. “We’re not having our monthly regular meeting, but devoting the entire time to this debate.”
In the March 1 primary Casteel, who served as New Braunfels mayor from 2014-20, topped Isaac of Dripping Springs by 241 votes, with former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green a distant third.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is supporting Casteel in the May 24 runoff, with the winner facing Democrat Justin Calhoun in November. Green and current District 73 Rep. Kyle Biedermann are backing Isaac, who celebrated her endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday.
“Carrie is a patriot, and she will work tirelessly to fight back against Joe Biden’s extreme agenda, secure our border, cut taxes, and protect life. I ask my fellow Texans to join me in supporting Carrie’s campaign today,” Cruz said.
Valdez said she’s received RSVPs from at least 250 area GOP backers, a number that could swell to 300 or more. Hot dogs, light refreshments and, you guessed it – popcorn – will be served during the event.
“There will be a lot of undecided attending,” Valdez said. “I worked the primary elections and saw that people are very hungry. Both (philosophies) are similar according to their websites, so we want to bring in some very pointed questions to get them to explain how they plan to represent the community should they prevail.”
New Braunfels Conservatives say their objectives are to promote an informed electorate, increase the cause of good government, promote the welfare and growth of conservative clubs, foster loyalty and work to elect conservative candidates at every level of government.
“We appreciate donations for the refreshments, especially the popcorn – which we’ll have ready,” Valdez said.
The event is free to the public; parking will be at a premium. Attendees are urged to RSVP at the club website, newbraunfelsconservatives.com.
