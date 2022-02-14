Comal County's COVID-19 data remained largely unchanged on Monday morning as the county reported 203 new cases.
That brings the county's total since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020 to 29,479. The total number of pandemic fatalities remains at 516. County officials have reported 17 fatalities this month.
Health officials reported 41 COVID positive patients being hospitalized, up one from Friday, with 10 in intensive care and six on ventilators. Approximately 71% of those are unvaccinated, the county said. Not all of those patients are county residents.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
