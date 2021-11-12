America’s longest-serving president would be envious of Comal County’s elected officials, who, like himself, have a knack for political office longevity.
The only difference is that Franklin Roosevelt was a Democrat and since 1994, all locally elected state and county officials have been — and still currently are — Republicans. And when the month-long 2022 filing period begins Saturday, 13 of 15 county officials could seek their third four-year terms or more.
Candidates have until 6 p.m. Dec. 13 to file for the March 1, 2022 party primaries. Local national positions include U.S. Representatives for Districts 21 and 35 in Comal County, and Districts 15 and 35 in Guadalupe County. State positions include District 25 Texas Senate and Districts 44 and 73 in the Texas House.
Comal seats include county judge; commissioners, in precincts 2 and 4; criminal district attorney, county court at-law No. 1; treasurer; county clerk; district clerk; all four justices of the peace and judges for the 207th, 274th and the county’s new 466th judicial district. Guadalupe seats include all of the above, except for its new 456th judicial district.
The longest-serving Comal officials are 207th Judge Jack Robison, first elected in 1994 and in his seventh term; and 274th Judge Gary Steel, elected in 1998, sixth term; and Precinct 4 JP Jennifer Saunders, elected in 2002 and in her fifth term.
CCAL-1 Judge Randy Gray and Treasurer Renee Couch would be seeking fifth terms, DA Jennifer Tharp, Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag and Precinct 3 JP Mike Rust each seeking their fourth, with third terms for District Clerk Heather Kellar, County Clerk Bobbie Koepp, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover and Precinct 1 JP Tom Clark.
Couch, Tharp and Haag have confirmed they’ll be running, as has Sherman Krause, seeking his third term as county judge after two previous terms as tax assessor-collector.
Except for Koepp and Crownover, who had Democratic opponents that November, the primary elected each of the above, along with James “Rick” Walker, who toppled incumbent Larry Shallcross for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, and Rust, who beat former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green.
While all have matched or surpassed FDR’s four elections and 12 years as U.S. president, they’re well behind legendary Sheriff Walter Fellers, whose 36 years in office from 1952 until 1988 was the longest in Comal history.
Saunders and Gray have already drawn primary opponents. Filing paperwork identifying his campaign treasurer, Mike Britt, owner of an insurance adjustment firm in Canyon Lake, seeks the JP 4 position against Sanders.
Britt is on the board of the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation, and member of the National Rifle Association, Canyon Lake Republican Women and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2999.
Gray in 2019 received a public warning for sentencing a defendant who rejected a plea arrangement to a 10-day jail term. He won election to CCAL in 2006, defeating Stephanie Bascon, now the new 466th judge. He is facing a primary challenge against Marilee Hazel, a New Braunfels attorney and Spring Branch resident.
No Democrats have filed for county offices, which are registered with the Texas Secretary of State through the Comal elections office. It’s different for state judges, who register directly with the state.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the public draw for places on the primary ballot would be held Dec. 23.
Primary runoff elections are May 24, and the general election will be held Nov. 8. Winners will be sworn for new terms on Jan. 1, 2023.
Comal County Commissioners met twice this week, approving four representative precincts Tuesday and certifying county results of the Nov. 2 elections on Friday. Comal and New Braunfels ISDs were to certify their election canvasses Friday.
Without fanfare commissioners unanimously approved precincts for the four commissioners, justices of the peace and constable’s offices effective Jan. 3, 2022.
It assigns a portion of Precinct 2, bordering Kendall County and Blanco Road to the west, east along State Highway 46, and northwest of Spring Branch Road, into Precinct 1, leaving it with 40,425 residents and Precinct 2 with 39,865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.