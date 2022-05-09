Not even 100 degree weather at the beginning of May could stand in the way of wine savants taking advantage of great music and excellent wine — all of which could be had in one place — this year’s annual Wein and Saengerfest.
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Wein and Saengerfest made its triumphant return to downtown New Braunfels on Saturday with a generous selection of wine from around the world.
Beer and wine tents were staged throughout the heart of downtown and featured a wide array of different brews and wines from regions around the world ranging from South America and South Africa to New Zealand and Australia, and everything in between to sample.
“(During the planning) we were talking about (that people) can’t have traveled in the last two years, so we were just like, ‘let’s just bring the rest of the world to them,’” said Joyce Compton of the New Braunfels Parks Foundation.
Those who purchased drink tickets were able to cash them in at the drink stands and enjoyed while venturing around some of the most beloved shops and restaurants in downtown New Braunfels.
“It gives people an opportunity to roam the shops, bars and restaurants they haven’t been to before,” said Joe Colla, a long time event goer and first year volunteer.
Apart from the beer and wine offerings, guests were treated to live music throughout the day from local bands such as Knotty Grove, the Barditch Hippies, Waves, and Yesenia McNett and the Groove Doctors. Those who stuck around into the evening were able to enjoy a performance by Soul Sessions.
The event also played host to several seminars from local beer and wine experts, who discussed things like what adult beverage to pair with pizza and what wine goes best with a good cheese slice, courtesy of the folks from Bootleggers Pizza Parlor and Otto’s Cheese Shop respectively.
Underage guests enjoyed several kid-friendly booths like face painting, rock painting and a comic book workshop. There were also several food trucks in attendance selling local eats like street tacos and fries.
Wein and Saengerfest serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Parks Foundation. Proceeds in the form of beer and wine sales, which includes a selection of wine by the bottle will go toward parks projects in the downtown area.
“After a two-year hiatus, we were so excited to hold this event again,” New Braunfels Parks & Recreation Director Stacey Dicke said. “It was so nice to see families and friends gathering downtown and enjoying this community event, and we look forward to many more years of raising funds for the New Braunfels Parks Foundation and the New Braunfels Downtown Association.”
