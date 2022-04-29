Time is ticking to take advantage of early voting for the May 7 general and special elections.
With only a few days left for early voting, voting totals in Comal County have been trending upward since it started, however it is a slow incline for the first week of voting with higher in-person voting numbers expected to rise the last few days of early voting.
As of Thursday, 2,248 Comal County voters have cast their ballots in-person. Out of the 3,534 ballots sent out by mail, 2,758 have been sent back.
In Guadalupe County, 766 voters showed up at early polling locations to cast their votes in-person. The county has received 1,144 mail-in ballots thus far.
Early voters in Guadalupe County can cast their votes at the Elections Office in Seguin, Cibolo Fire Station, the Central Texas Technology Center, Redemptive Grace Ministries, New Berlin City Hall and the Schertz Elections Office.
Those voting early in Comal County can cast their ballots in-person at the Comal County Elections Office this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Mammen Family Public Library, Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex, Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church and Garden Ridge City Hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On the May 7 election ballot are open seats on the New Braunfels City Council for District 1 and 2. New Braunfels ISD is looking to fill two at-large trustee positions and a District 1 trustee while Comal ISD has open positions for District 6 and 7 trustees.
Early voting in Comal County continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and will resume on Monday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For a list of early polling locations or to view sample ballots, visit votecomal.com. Additionally, voters can use the website to track the status of mail-in ballots.
Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
Comal County
Early Voting
April 30 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 2-3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comal County Elections Office 396 N. Seguin Ave.
New Braunfels
Mammen Family Public Library 131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde
Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex 1297 Church Hill Drive
New Braunfels
Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex 30470 Cougar Bend
Bulverde
St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church 121 Spring Mountain Dr.
Canyon Lake
Garden Ridge City Hall 9400 Municipal Parkway
Garden Ridge
Guadalupe County
Early Voting
May 2-3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elections Office
215S. Milam St.,
Seguin
Cibolo Fire Station,
#23864 Cibolo Valley Dr.
Cibolo
Central Texas
Technology Center
2189 FM 758, Bldg A Room 118
New Braunfels
Redemptive Grace Ministries 2240 FM 725
New Braunfels
New Berlin City Hall
9180 FM 775
New Berlin
Schertz Elections Office ANNEX1101 Elbel Road
Schertz
