New Braunfels city officials say the 9-1-1 phone system remains operational after a critical component of the city’s public safety technology began experiencing technical problems on Tuesday.
According to Jenna Vinson, the city’s director of communications and community engagement, a virtual switch went down as a result of routine maintenance. She added that the problems were not the result of a ransomware attack or hacking.
“Our applications and software are still running on the server, meaning our data records are being maintained,” Vinson said. “However, with the switch down, we are not able to access those applications. Our information technology department is working diligently both internally and with our vendors to resolve the issue.”
The system’s technical difficulties resulted in dispatchers, police officers, and firefighters using manual response processes and data entry methods to ensure that operations and responses continued as normal.
Despite the technical difficulties, the public should not see any impact, officials said, as the city’s 9-1-1 phone system is functional and can receive calls as usual.
“We appreciate the hard work and adaptability of our staff in police, fire, technology and administration for working around the clock to keep our public safety services operational and find a quick resolution for this issue,” said City Manager Robert Camareno.
