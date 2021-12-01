Jobless rates in New Braunfels and Comal County remained below 4% in October but higher compared to the same month two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic forced business closures and restrictions, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.
New Braunfels’ unemployment rate was 3.9% in October, unchanged from the previous month. The city’s jobless rate was 5.1% in October 2020.
Despite the unchanged jobless rate, the number of people employed in New Braunfels increased to 45,167 from the previous month’s figure of 44,850, while the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, also rose in October.
By another comparison, the city’s jobless rate in October 2019 was 2.7%, with 44,462 people employed.
In March, the Herald-Zeitung visited with Steven Startz, co-owner of Le Citron European Cafe and Bistro in downtown New Braunfels, who said at that time, hiring qualified personnel for jobs at the South Seguin Avenue restaurant was a challenge.
Startz said on Wednesday that hiring qualified people to fill cook and wait staff positions was still proving difficult — even with it not being as busy lately.
“What I am getting is unskilled applicants, which makes it very difficult,” he said. “I need people who are skilled. We are responsive to applicants. We do look at every applicant, and we will get back with them. Positive or negative — we’ll let you know. No, it hasn’t gotten any easier (to hire) by any stretch of the imagination.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County also fell to 3.8% in October from the September rate of 3.9%.
Comal County’s September unemployment rate in 2020 was 5.2% and 2.8% in 2019.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 75,492 in October, increasing from the September number of 74,985.
The county’s civilian labor force’s size also rose slightly compared to the prior month.
In October, unemployment rates in surrounding counties: Hays County, 3.5%, down from 3.6% in September; Guadalupe County, 3.8%, down from 3.9%; Bexar County, 4.4%, down from 4.6%; and Kendall County, 3.3%, down from 3.4%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.4% in October, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from September.
The state added 56,600 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 17 of the last 18 months. Texas added a total of 661,300 jobs since October 2020.
“Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement. “TWC is committed to helping Texans and our businesses succeed, from pursuing roles in high-demand middle-skills fields to training and recruiting resources to make our state the best place to live and work.”
In October, the professional and business services industry gained 21,900 jobs statewide over the month.
Trade, transportation, and utilities added 15,000 positions.
Other services, which include the repair and maintenance sector as well as membership associations and organizations, added 9,100 jobs.
