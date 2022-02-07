Though many will be unopposed in the March 1 party primary, Democrats of Comal County is hosting more than a dozen candidates during a meet-and-greet Tuesday night in New Braunfels.
The event, from 5-8 p.m. at Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels, 135 Alves Lane in New Braunfels, will feature 17 candidates for state and federal offices. Stacey Ford Osborne, DoCC communications chair, said face masks and proof of vaccination will be required of those attending, with social distancing strongly encouraged.
Candidates will each have their own tables to speak with attendees, provide information about their campaigns, and answer questions. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available.
Scheduled to appear are Justin Calhoun, running unopposed for the party nod in Texas House District 73; District 21 U.S. House candidates Cherif Gacis, Claudia Zapata, Ricardo Villarreal, Coy Branscum and David Anderson, and District 35 U.S. House hopefuls Greg Casar and Carla-Joy Sisco.
Also slated are Carla Brailey, running for Lt. Governor; Beth Payan and Rosa Theofanis, Texas’ Third Court of Appeals; Joe Jaworski, attorney general; Ed Ireson and Susan Hays, agriculture commissioner; Janet Dudding, comptroller; Jinny Suh, land commissioner; and Julia Maldonado, Place 9 on the Texas Supreme Court.
The Democrats of Comal County is a non-profit organization in New Braunfels that supports the needs of the Democratic Party, educates members and others about democratic values and causes, and promotes fellowship among like-minded individuals.
Regular meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month. For more on the DoCC, including membership information, upcoming events and how to participate in the democratic process, visit www.democratsofcomal.org.
Early voting for the March 1 election begins next Monday, Feb. 14 and ends Friday, Feb. 25.
For more on voting locations and candidates on the ballots, visit votecomal.com.
