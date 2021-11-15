New Braunfels firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze inside a rehabilitation facility in the city Monday morning.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the New Braunfels Fire Department sent units to the Genesis Colonial Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in the 800 block of Business 35 South around 10:40 a.m. Monday.
“There was a small fire inside one of the rooms,” he said. “They evacuated three people from one wing of the facility, and firefighters had the fire out very quickly.”
Ferguson said there were no injuries, but Business 35 was entirely closed for a little more than an hour.
“The nature of the fire is still being investigated, but it was out within minutes after arriving on the scene,” he said. “There was some smoke in the building that they were ventilating with fans.”
A woman who answered the phone at the facility said it reopened before 1 p.m.
“Everything is clear and we’re accepting visitors again,” she said.
