The latest COVID-19 surge has begun eating into attendance at area public schools, and both independent public school districts are enduring temporary losses of staffers and students.
“As we experience another above-average wave of positive COVID cases, we are adversely feeling the effects in both student and staff attendance,” said Rebecca Villarreal, executive communications director in the New Braunfels Independent School District, which reported 349 cases among of 9,635 students and 1,300 employees.
“Our substitute fill rate is also being impacted with more jobs going unfilled than we would like,” Villarreal said.
Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive director of communications and governmental relations, reported 665 cases Friday that included 97 staffers and 568 students (out of a combined what). The district added a “cleaning day” at all facilities for Tuesday, the day following Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Students and staffers will return to campuses on Wednesday.
“The purpose of this day off for students is to give our teachers and staff an extra day to reset and re-calibrate as we have done in the past,” Superintendent Andrew Kim said in a letter to parents on Thursday. “In addition, extending the already planned three-day weekend will provide an opportunity for our COVID cases to slow down and allow us to conduct thorough campus cleaning and disinfection.”
Stanford said because of the three-day MLK weekend, and the extra day off for students on Tuesday,” 641 of the 655 cases will be eligible to return on Wednesday (93 staff and 548 students).”
Comal ISD officials said because of the way the district’s 2021-22 academic calendar is structured, students will not need to make up for attendance for the additional day off and May 26 will still be the district’s last day of the school year.
“At this time we have no cancellations of any activities or events,” Stanford added.
NBISD also reports extracurricular activities have continued at all of its schools, where “staff on our campuses are doing everything possible to provide a positive learning experience for every child during this time,” Villarreal added. “We have a great team and we can’t thank them enough for stepping up during these challenging times. “
Earlier this week, Comal ISD canceled some bus routes because of the numbers of school bus drivers sickened or exposed to COVID-19, which has forced the district to find even more staffers and transportation department mechanics to fill in as they have throughout the year.
“As far as transportation, we currently have four routes that we know of that we have to cancel for next week, starting Wednesday,” said Stanford, who last week said the situation has led to daily cancelations of a handful of routes throughout the 589-square mile district.
