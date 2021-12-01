Authorities Wednesday evening suspended their search for a 47-year-old Wimberley man they believe walked into Canyon Lake earlier in the day.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel said boats from his department, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will return to the search area by 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
“That’s what we’re getting from our Battalion Chief Jason Rush,” Mikel said around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. He and Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, confirmed the search was confined to where personal items were found near Boat Ramp 17. Smith said the area was in Little Jacobs Creek Park in the northeast central portion of the lake and close to Farm-to-Market Road 306.
Mikel said Canyon Lake Fire’s sonar-equipped Marine 53 rescue boat began searching the area after they received a 9-1-1 call just before noon. Smith said the New Braunfels Fire Department dive team had joined the search just before 3:30 p.m.
Smith said the man was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants and last had contact with family members at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.
If authorities rule the incident a drowning it would be the fifth at Canyon Lake and 10th on area waterways this year.
