Several more local Republican candidates officially filed for offices in the March 1, 2022 party primaries according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website, which has yet to list a Democrat vying for Comal or Guadalupe county positions.
Filings began Nov. 13 and candidates have until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 to file for local, state and national offices. The following seats (incumbents) all Republicans except where noted, are being contested for new terms beginning in January 2023:
State: Governor (Greg Abbott); Lt. Governor (Dan Patrick); Attorney General (Ken Paxton); Comptroller (Glenn Hegar); Land Commissioner (George P. Bush-not seeking reelection); Agriculture Commissioner (Sid Miller); Railroad Commissioner (Wayne Christian); Supreme Court Justice, Places 3 (Debra Lehrmann), 5 (Rebeca Huddle) and 9 (Evan Young), and Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Places 2 (Mary Lou Keel); 5 (Scott Walker); and 6 (Jesse McClure).
Comal County: Judge (Sherman Krause); Commissioners, Precincts 2 (Scott Haag) and 4 (Jen Crownover); Criminal District Attorney (Jennifer Tharp); Judge, County Court at Law No. 1 (Randy Gray); Treasurer (Renee Couch); County Clerk (Bobbie Koepp); District Clerk
(Heather Keller); Justice of the Peace, Precincts 1 (Tom Clark); 2 (James “Rick” Walker); 3 (Mike Rust) and 4 (Jennifer Saunders-not seeking reelection).
Guadalupe County: Judge (Kyle Kutscher); Commissioners, Precincts 2 (Drew Engelke); and 4 (Judy Cope); Judge, County Court at Law (William “Bill” Squires III); Judge, County Court at Law No. 2 (Kirsten Legore); Treasurer (Linda Douglass); County Clerk (Teresa Kiel); District Clerk (Linda Balk); Justice of the Peace, Precincts 1 (Darrell Hunter); 2 (Sheryl Sachtleben); 3 (John Terry) and 4 (Todd Friesenhahn).
District courts: 207th (Jack Robison); 274th (Gary Steel); 456th (Heather Hines Wright) and 466th (Stephanie Bascon).
Texas Board of Education: Districts 5 (Rebecca Bell-Metereau-D); and 10 (Tom Maynard).
Other local, statewide and national: Texas Senate Districts 21 (Judith Zaffirini-D) and 25 (Donna Campbell); Texas House Districts 44 (John Kuempel) and 73 (Kyle Biedermann-not seeking reelection); U.S. House Districts 15 (Vicente Gonzalez-D; not seeking reelection); 21 (Chip Roy); 28 (Henry Cuellar-D) and 35 (Lloyd Doggett-D; not seeking reelection).
Only a handful of races in both counties have seen multiple filings. Included is Marilee Hazel, challenging Gray to lead Comal County Court at-Law No. 1; and Ashley Evans, County Court at-Law No. 2 coordinator, who recently filed against Mike Britt to succeed retiring Comal JP 4 incumbent Jennifer Saunders.
In Guadalupe County, Robert Westbrook of Schertz and Stephen Germann of Seguin have filed for precinct 4 commissioner, and Kelly Cross and Sam Meyer, both of Seguin, have filed for Hunter’s JP 1 position.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Jan. 31; the early voting period runs from Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 25. For election information and updated candidate filings, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
