One person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in an alcohol-related traffic crash, according to the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report.
And last year, 1,029 people in Texas were killed and 2,522 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired.
Over last year's spring break, Texas saw 872 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries.
Those statistics show why the Texas Department of Transportation is using its “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign to share with college students the real-life experiences of people affected by drunk driving crashes across Texas.
“These are disturbing numbers, especially as all of these crashes are preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams in a statement. “Whether it's transit, rideshare companies or a designated sober friend, there are several options for students to find a sober ride. We're hoping these real-life stories show students that deadly consequences can and do happen every year during spring break.”
Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years.
Driving while intoxicated can hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever, but it can also be expensive and cause significant legal hassles.
It can also make it difficult to find or keep a job and can bring a lifetime of regret.
Throughout this month, the state agency's campaign will conduct outreach events at key spring break designations that are popular among college students, featuring a video exhibit featuring testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as offenders or survivors. These humanizing stories and drunk driving facts can also be found at SoberRides.org.
The campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
The last deathless day on the state's roadways was Nov. 7, 2000. #EndTheStreakTX asks residents to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
