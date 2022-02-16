On Wednesday, city staffers, elected officials, library patrons and residents gathered at the construction site of the New Braunfels Public Library’s westside branch for a topping-out ceremony, which included speeches and an opportunity to sign a beam before it is placed in the building.
The $5.5 million project, which will replace the 600-square foot room located inside the Westside Community Center with an 8,800-square facility, was approved by voters in the 2019 bond election.
Sitting adjacent to the Community Center, the future library may look like a skeleton of steel beams today, but officials expect completion of the building in September. Weather permitting, of course.
Library Director Gretchen Pruett said a westside branch was one of the first projects discussed upon her arrival to New Braunfels 13 years ago.
“It’s been 13 years in the making, and it’s just the best feeling in the world to see this steel going up,” Pruett said. “What this facility brings that we don’t have right now are study spaces. We’ll have four study rooms that people could use for quiet study or group work or tutoring, which is something that we’ve had a need for in this community.”
The library branch’s other amenities include a program room, teen space, a collection of up to about 20,000 items, computers and a community garden. The Library Foundation will support the $152,000 cost of the community garden.
“There will be a multimedia space where we can teach computer classes, have storytimes, and the community can also continue to have programming here,” Pruett said. “We’ve already been doing that at the (Westside Community Center), but the need is always greater than what the facility can handle.”
Pruett added that early childhood literacy programs would be one of the library’s main focuses “because we know that if we can start a child on the pathway to reading, then they will do well in school. If they do well in school, that sets them up for success in life.”
Sonia Munoz-Gill, a former City Council member representing District 1, was one of the first to recognize and inform Pruett on the need for a library branch on the city’s westside. Now that dream is becoming a reality.
“The need was there,” Munoz-Gill said. “All you have to do is spark some interest. This discussion has been over 20 years, so it’s nice to see the foundation and middle going up, and I can’t wait to see the grand opening.”
Both Pruett and Munoz-Gill also credited The Institute for Public Health and Education Research and its founder, New Braunfels family practice physician Dr. Carlos Campos, with recognizing the need for the library branch and creating the building blocks to make the project possible.
Komatsu Architecture designed the facility, and the contractor for the project is Stoddard Construction Management.
Current library services offered at the Community Center will continue during construction.
“We feel great about the collaboration of all the partners and advocates that worked really hard to make this day happen,” said Jennifer Hernandez, the Community Center’s outreach coordinator. “There’s been a lot of people — the Library Foundation, City Council, mayors, the residents of the city who voted for the bond project, all of the library patrons, our bosses, our families — that have put in a lot of time, effort and prayers to get this expansion.”
For more information about the services provided by the New Braunfels Public Library, visit www.nbtexas.org/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.