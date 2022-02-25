Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 527 as health officials reported six fatalities this week, while the total number of cases surpassed the 30,000 mark since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a Canyon Lake woman in her 70s on Feb. 15 at home, a Canyon Lake woman in her 80s on Feb. 20 at a local hospital, a Canyon Lake man in his 70s on Feb. 2 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 40s on Feb. 13 at a San Antonio hospital, a Spring Branch woman in her 80s on Aug. 10 at a San Antonio hospital, and a Spring Branch man in his 80s on Feb. 4 at a San Antonio hospital.
State officials reported 234 deaths on Thursday, a decrease of 37 from the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 83,121 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
County health officials reported 278 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number in the county to 30,052.
On Thursday, officials reported 5,860 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 6,096, a decrease of 3,521 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Hospitals in Comal County reported caring for 20 patients on Friday, down one from a week ago, with eight in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
According to county officials, about 53% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 8.9%.
On Tuesday, there were at least 4,832 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, down 2,082 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 7.7% of total hospital beds statewide.
According to state data, 63.88% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 63.81%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.21%.
About 42.4 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.2 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
As of today, the Herald-Zeitung will revert to once-a-week or as-needed updates of the county’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.