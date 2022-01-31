After increasing by one on Friday, the number of COVID patients being treated in county hospitals resumed its decline on Monday.
Before that Friday addition, the number of patients being treated for the virus had dropped for three days straight.
Hospitals in Comal County reported caring for 54 patients, down three from Friday and down 15 from a week ago, with 10 of those patients in intensive care and five on ventilators.
About 77% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to county health officials. Not all of those patients are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 19.1%, increasing from the previous day’s rate of 17.2%.
County health officials added 389 new COVID-19 cases to its count on Monday, bringing the total number in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020 to 27,407.
There were no new deaths added to the total on Monday. During the month of January county health officials have reported 13 COVID-19 fatalities. There have been 496 since the pandemic’s start.
According to state data, 62.90% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 62.69%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 56.53%.
Comal County’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
