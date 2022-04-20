Over the extended Easter holiday period, New Braunfels police, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and other county law enforcement agencies combined on the usual numbers of arrests, mostly for driving while intoxicated and traffic stops that led to drug possession charges.
There were several slowdowns following major wrecks on Interstate 35. An overturned 18-wheeler closed all southbound lanes approaching the Walnut Street exit for nearly four hours on Friday, and an accident near the same location shut down lanes for nearly an hour on Tuesday. No serious injuries resulted from either accident, authorities said.
In the eight-day period beginning Wednesday, April 13 and ending Wednesday, April 20, Comal County Jail arrest reports agencies charged 19 for driving while intoxicated, 21 were charged with possessing marijuana and/or other controlled substances, and eight on public intoxication charges.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police conducted one notable traffic stop in the 600 block of South Walnut around 10:29 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
“An officer on patrol in the area of Business 35 and South Walnut was behind an orange 2004 Harley-Davidson that had an expired registration sticker on the license plate,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the motorcyclist had turned left onto South Walnut when he was lighted for a traffic stop as he approached the Interstate 35 intersection.
“As soon as the traffic stop was initiated, the driver of the motorcycle tried to evade,” Ferguson said. “He did not pull over, accelerating beyond the posted speed limit (35 mph), going past the H-E-B toward the intersection.”
Ferguson said the motorcyclist sped through a red light at the southbound I-35 frontage road, causing him to strike a black SUV that was traveling through the intersection.
“The driver laid down the bike and slid a few feet before coming to a stop,” Ferguson said. “He was not wearing a helmet at the time.”
Ferguson said the driver underwent a field sobriety check before New Braunfels Fire Department EMS transported him to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, where he was checked over for injuries and a blood draw was taken.
Robert Glenn Flugrath, 54, of New Braunfels, was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was released from the county lockup the following day after posting bonds totaling $13,000.
Another pair of arrests occurred in the 100 block of State Highway 46 South just after midnight Saturday, April 17. Ferguson said signs of a possible intoxicated driver led an officer to conduct a traffic stop of a 2014 red Ford Escape.
“After making contact with the driver, the officer noted the driver showed signs of intoxication,” Ferguson said. “After standard field sobriety test were administered, she was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.”
Other officers noted the passenger, also showed signs of intoxication and began arguing with officers, Ferguson said. He became belligerent with officers, who took him into custody for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport.
The male, age 53 of New Braunfels, and female, 51, also of New Braunfels, were released later the same day after posting respective bonds totaling $3,500 and $3,000, jail records indicated.
