A new condominium development is set to break ground early next year in the growing Creekside-Freiheit Village community in New Braunfels.
The Mercer, slated for the corner of Creekside Crossing and Farm to Market Road 1101, features 42 condominium units with various floor plans, including live-work, one and two bedrooms.
The Mercer features two buildings on three floors with live-work units on the ground floor facing Creekside Crossing and one- and two-bedroom units available on all floors. Amenities include an elevator, resort-style pool with summer kitchen, game area, Amazon lockers, dog park and valet trash service.
Max Caruana, the managing partner of GBMC, an Austin-based development company focused on condominium developments, said New Braunfels is an attractive market for condominiums.
“Fast growth, the need for entry-level housing and rapidly changing demographics are a perfect environment for condos,” Caruana said. “More and more people are looking for maintenance-free and lock-and-leave living arrangements. The Mercer is designed to perfectly fit the mixed-use Freiheit Village community, which already features a variety of business, retail, and entertainment venues. It is the perfect environment for young professionals to own their residence in a centralized location, allowing them to live-work-play without the need of commuting. That is what has been missing in New Braunfels until now.”
The project follows the developer’s trend of constructing upscale, new condos in New Braunfels, which include Agave Lofts and Yaupon in Town Creek, a growing mixed-use community in Downtown New Braunfels with a total of 29 units.
Caruana explained the choice of Freiheit Village for GBMC’s newest and largest project to date. “The presence of thousands of apartment units in a two-mile radius confirms a strong demand for dense multifamily in the area,” he said. “The presence of Resolute Hospital across Creekside Crossing brings additional professional demand. Doctors and nurses working stretches of several weeks at the hospital currently struggle to find adequate living arrangements. Apartments promote long-term leases, imposing steep increases for shorter-term leases.”
Caruana added that affordable yet upscale condominiums “allow for traveling professionals to own their place at a fraction of the cost of a single-family home and with monthly costs comparable to rental rates.”
Pre-sales are scheduled to begin in early January, with pricing starting in the low $200,000s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.