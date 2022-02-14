A record-breaking 260 individuals in 2021 saved lives with an organ donation as their final act of service, according to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the organ procurement organization that provides organ donation and recovery services in Central and South Texas.
As a result of these gifts, the Alliance helped provide 806 transplants for patients in need, a 36% increase from 2020.
“Every year, we are so moved by the grace of donor families and their willingness to save lives,” said Joseph Nespral, the organization’s president and CEO. “Through their generosity, more people than ever have received a second chance at life. These gifts inspire the work we do and motivate us to ensure we remain good stewards of gifts given through the power of organ donation.”
The Alliance’s donor service area, which extends from Waco to Brownsville, saw a record 59% of donors make the decision to save lives by being registered donors with Donate Life Texas, the state’s official registry. It’s the fifth consecutive year the percentage of registered donors has increased. Donate Life Texas also reported adding more than 770,000 people to the registry in 2021.
“The growth of the Donate Life Texas registry proves that Texans want to save lives,” Nespral said. “Our organization is looking forward to having more of these important conversations and helping people sign up to save lives because the critical need for donors is still there. Today more than 100,000 children and adults in this country are waiting for a life-changing transplant.”
The record-breaking results are part of a national trend.
For the first time ever, the United States surpassed 40,000 transplants in a single year, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the agency that oversees the national waiting list.
In 2021, the Alliance also unveiled its vision statement of “an organ for every person on the waiting list.”
The statement led the organization to implement major improvements to help community members participate in organ donation, which included increasing outreach to the Hispanic community, leading to a record-breaking year in the Rio Grande Valley with 35 donors. In total, 52% of the Alliance’s donors in 2021 were Hispanic.
Improvements also included applying new technologies in the Center for Life facility in San Antonio to help transplant centers — in 2021, the center cared for 96 donors, a 25% increase from 2020 — and adopting new clinical practices to increase the number of lives each donor could save.
For more information about organ donation or to register as an organ donor, visit TOSA1.org.
