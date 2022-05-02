The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung was named the top small newsroom in the state on Sunday morning as the Texas Association of Managing Editors wrapped up its annual conference in Irving.
The judge said that the Herald-Zeitung "strikes a nice balance between news and features whether reporters are localizing the anniversary of 9/11 or covering COVID-19. Colorful photos and a clean, easy-to-follow layout make strong statements as well."
In addition to Newsroom of the Year, executive editor Chris Lykins earned the Star Opinion Writer of the Year for smaller newspapers — his second win in three years.
The judge said "Chris Lykins truly is the voice of his community. A community he's willing to fight for in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung."
Lykins also won first place in editorial writing with judges saying he was "willing to take local officials and government to task and not looking back. Well-written. A true advocate for residents."
Lykins also placed third in column writing and second in headline writing.
While he was happy to win the individual awards, Lykins said everything was a team effort, just as much as the newsroom of the year award was.
"I can only do my job, and write what I write, because I have great people. Without great stories, great photos and hard work, there are no editorials, columns or headlines to write. I can only do my job because the team does theirs."
Photographer Mikala Compton, who left last year to take a position with the Austin American-Statesman, added more awards to her already long list of honors.
She won honorable mention and first place in news photography, first place in sports photography, first place in photojournalism for her coverage of the Diaz Ranch and runner up to Star Photographer.
Compton's photo at a COVID-19 Memorial Service on New Braunfels Main Plaza was what was honored for news photography with the judge saying, "Emotional, powerful photo, which is enhanced by the name and story provided in the caption (instead of just "a woman clutches a photo"). Tight crop, well-exposed and nice lighting on her face. Doesn't feel like we're invading their moment (again partly because we have their names. The photographer went and talked to them instead of just taking their photo)"
New photographer Alma E. Hernandez took second place in photojournalism behind Compton for her photos at last year's Dia de los Muertos Festival in New Braunfels.
"Beautiful capture of color and spirit," the judge wrote. "I especially appreciate the photographer getting names of individuals and groups in these images instead of just making snapshots and moving on."
Reporter Steve Knight won first place in feature writing for his story where a local New Braunfels doctor and nurse couple saved a man’s life in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The newspaper also won third place in Community Service for its coverage of Kyle Biedermann; sports editor Tucker Stephenson won an honorable mention for Star Sports Writer and a third place for sports feature; former reporter Lisa Dreher won an honorable mention for in features for her coverage of Delta-8 and former assistant managing editor Alec Woolsey placed third in infographics.
Publisher Neice Bell said she was immensely proud of the team for its accomplishments.
"It's always wonderful to be honored by our peers for the work that we do, but it's especially meaningful given what we've all gone through over the last couple of years," Bell said. "Throughout the pandemic, our staff continued to report and write about stories that mattered, despite the challenges that came with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.