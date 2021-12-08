New Braunfels is staying in-house for its next head of the city’s finances.
Sandy Paulos, who has served as assistant director of finance since 2018, will take over the post from Jared Werner after his recent promotion to assistant city manager.
Paulos holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in accounting and management information systems, from the University of Houston.
“After starting her career with the city of New Braunfels more than 20 years ago, we are very excited for Sandy to take over as the new finance director,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “Sandy has held various leadership roles at both the city of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Utilities. Since coming back to our organization in 2018 as the assistant director of finance, she has led and implemented many enhancements and improvements within the finance department.”
Paulos previously served as an accounting supervisor for both the city and New Braunfels Utilities, as the director of finance for the city of Converse, and as manager of treasury for San Antonio Water Systems.
“I’m super excited about this opportunity,” Paulos said. “I’ve been hoping that I would eventually get this opportunity and now I have. I’m really excited about the fact that I live here, and I get to have this position with the city in the town I live in and love. I’m a transplant, but I feel like I’ve lived here all my life.”
She has lived in New Braunfels since 1997. She is a candidate for the Certified Government Finance Officer designation, which she is scheduled to complete next year.
Paulos begins her new role immediately as head of the department tasked with developing, coordinating and monitoring the city’s operating budget and plan of municipal services and serves as the steward of all of the city’s financial resources.
