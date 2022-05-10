New Braunfels City Council members on Monday voted to forward 22 proposed capital projects to the preliminary design phase for potential inclusion on a 2023 bond ballot.
The city’s Bond Advisory Committee made the recommendation of the projects to the City Council after meeting eight times between January and April and considered data related to projects developed by city staffers and related boards and committees.
Staffers also provided committee members with data on city growth trends, public input and other relevant data for consideration of the projects. The committee also considered other projects identified by citizens and committee members.
The list of projects council members forwarded for the preliminary design phase follows, with cost estimates or funding needed amounts, as some projects already have obtained funding from other sources:
• Public Safety — Fire Station No. 5 expansion: $1.6 million
• Library — Southeast library branch: $20.1 million
• Transportation — Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306: $17.6 million
• Transportation — Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to the city limits: $8.2 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35: $7.7 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Mission Hill Park Phase 2: $7.8 million
• Transportation — Citywide intersection improvements: $17.9 million
• Transportation — South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35: $8.4 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Citywide pedestrian improvements: $5 million
• Transportation — North-South Collector Phase 1 from I-35 to FM 1101: $6.2 million (amount of funding needed)
• Economic development — Downtown right-of-way enhancements
• Parks — Landa Park circulation improvements: $4.6 million
• Transportation — Gruene Road from New Braunfels Street to Rock Street: $2.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Orion Drive from Goodwin Lane to the city limits: $5.7 million
• Drainage — Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue improvements: $13.9 million
• Parks — Guadalupe River Park: $5.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Community park development (northwest area): $21.1 million
• Parks — Callen’s Castle Park: $5.1 million (amount of funding needed)
• Library — Main library expansion, outdoor program, garden area: $42 million
• Transportation — Solms Road from I-35 to FM 482: $3.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — River Road from Lakeview Boulevard to Loop 337: $10.2 million
• Parks — H-E-B soccer field renovation: $2.3 million
The 22 projects council members forwarded for future study are not the only projects under consideration for the bond ballot.
Other projects on the table for a potential 2023 bond program already in the preliminary design, final design, feasibility study or cost update process include:
• Transportation — Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road: $7 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337: $794,000 (amount of funding needed)
• Drainage — Landa Lake Dam and Spillway Improvements: $2.9 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section): $4.4 million
• Economic development: South Castell Avenue corridor: $29.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Public safety — Fire Department ladder truck replacement: $1.8 million
• Public safety — radio replacement: $5.5 million
• Parks — Zipp Family Sports Park Phase 2: $21.1 million
• Parks — Spring-fed Pool improvements: $11.8 million
• Drainage — Wood Road/Landa Street regional detention study: $1 million
• Economic development — Downtown parking facilities: $22.8 million
• Transportation — Hill Country Drive from state Highway 46 to the city limits: $14.5 million
• Transportation — Citywide streets program: City staffers will provide proposed streets and anticipated pavement scores at various funding levels at a future meeting
According to Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, the preliminary design phase includes determining and evaluating the project’s scope, limits and design concepts, feasibility and constraints, phasing opportunities, detailed cost estimates and alternate funding opportunities.
“Preliminary design is important,” Ford told council members. “It’s important to determine a cost estimate that we can take to the voters and feel confident that we can deliver the project. Part of the preliminary design process also includes public input meetings. So as we take these projects through conceptual preliminary design, we will have a round of public meetings for the community to get into project details.”
Council members targeted around $180 million in capital projects needing preliminary design or an update. The targeted amount was based on available funds for preliminary design, not the proposed bond amount, estimated at about $140 million without requiring a tax rate increase.
“As we have a targeted funding amount for preliminary design, we are going through and currently working out scopes, fees and contracts for each one of these projects to either do a preliminary design or a preliminary design update or touch up to make sure we are reevaluating the costs that we prepared a long time ago,” Ford said.
On August 16, 2021, council members approved the issuance of a $3 million tax note to fund the preliminary design phase for the projects.
Other projects under consideration for the 2023 bond include improvements on the Comal River, specifically the last public exit as a preliminary design is in progress, the Tube Chute, with a conceptual design process underway and Dry Comal Creek Greenway Segment 2, which will undergo a feasibility study and conceptual design process.
Council members are expected to consider the professional contracts for preliminary design on May 23. Contractors will conduct the preliminary review starting this month until September.
The Bond Advisory Committee will return in September and October to review the preliminary design information and funding capacity and then recommend the projects for possible inclusion on the 2023 bond ballot to council members.
Council members will review preliminary design information, funding capacity, and the bond committee’s recommendation in November and December.
In January, council members are expected to finalize the list of projects and call for an election, tentatively scheduled for May 2023.
