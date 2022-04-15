At 6 a.m. Friday, Comal County’s latest ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas went into effect — and it could be the first issued for a year many believe could be the worst wildfire season since 2011.
County commissioners unanimously approved reinstating the traditional ban, which replaces the conditional ban issued March 25, which confused many because it was based on a combination of high winds and low humidity, known as Red Flag Days.
Commissioners usually call for bans when the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index average exceeds 500 points. The KBDI determines forest fire potential based on daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. It assigns 100 points to each inch of dry soil depth, up to a maximum capacity of eight inches, or 800 points.
Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said the KBDI isn’t good at measuring the impact of dead grass above and below ground caused by hard winter freezes, which have continued into April in many parts of Texas.
“We have a very unique situation this year,” Klabunde said. “Our KBDI hasn’t reached 500 yet but we’ve had 22 uncontrolled grass fires since we started the (modified) ban, which isn’t working too well,” he told commissioners on Thursday. “We’re extremely dry in some areas of the county, making it time to replace that burn ban with this one.”
Comal’s KBDOI average was 436 on Wednesday and 447 on Thursday – with a high of 569 and low of 353. Klabunde said Comal’s KBDI has been rising, but not as fast as other South Central Texas counties – and some of them have burn bans even though their KBDIs are below 500.
“Last week it looked like we’d be at 500 by now,” Klabunde said. “Today is another Red Flag Day and there’s no appreciable rain in the future. There are only a few days with 20% to 30% chances of rain in the forecast for the next 15 days.”
The ban, the first since last October, will be in force for 90 days, until significant rains reduce the county’s KBDI average, or when County Judge Sherman Krause suspends the order during 24- or 48-hour periods with measurable precipitation. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors – including trash burning, campfires and torches, among others. Scofflaws can be fined up to $500 per infraction.
For more, check the main county website at www.co.comal.tx.us or call the Comal County Fire Marshal’s office at 830-643-3748.
