Peggy Wall is crouched down nearly knee deep inside a square shaped hole in the ground. Her fingertips are covered in dirt as she uses a trowel to scrape soil into a dustpan so she can empty it into a nearby bucket.
Once Wall has collected enough, she gathers herself from the hole and moves over to the strainer where she begins to sift through the soil, knocking off the bits of excess earth as she searches for something that stands out among the debris.
Wall is a project archaeologist at the Center for Archaeology Research at the University of Texas San Antonio and is part of the team excavating a site at the Natural Bridge Caverns.
For the second time in its long history, the caverns is hosting archaeologists from UTSA to recover remnants of artifacts and cooking aids left behind from those who temporarily inhabited the area as long as centuries ago. The dig comes before the park begins construction on a walkway expansion project.
“We needed to stop and think about what we needed to preserve,” said Joye Wuest, the CFO of Natural Bridge Caverns. “It’s not just (our) property to do whatever (we want to), (we) have to be good stewards. (We) have a responsibility to future generations to preserve this information that could be lost forever.”
The Natural Bridge Caverns has been uncovering artifacts dating back thousands of years in various locations on the park’s grounds, such as the entrance to the cave, since the 1960s. During these explorations they have discovered materials that were used to make tools and projectile points, which are pointed tips that resemble arrowheads — evidence of past inhabitants.
The last dig occurred in September 2003 and consisted of an extensive study underneath the natural bridge, which lasted a month.
During the project, archaeologists were able to find charcoal, which contained markers of what the climate was like and what those people were eating. The overwhelming evidence they found allowed the caverns to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, which grants the caverns further protection and helps preserve the integrity of the land it sits on.
“(Artifacts) also help us develop interpretive information for guests because we are in an ideal situation to share the story with our guests,” Wuest said. “(We want to) teach people the importance of respecting the archaeological record by conserving it and preserving it for future generations.”
This dig began Wednesday, April 20, and for the last several days archaeologists from the center spent countless hours excavating multiple dig sites in a designated area. The dig is slated to end on Thursday, May 5, however may be continued if they stumble upon something interesting such as charcoal or other artifacts that help establish a time period.
So far archaeologists have discovered tons of burned rock, which is limestone that has been cracked due to excessive heat. It is believed that this type of rock was used by past travelers as a makeshift hearth for cooking — the rock would be heated forming cracks and once finished would be discarded like garbage. They have also found traces of a material used to make stone tools and weapons.
“We’re detectives in a way; we study past people and behaviors through the things that they leave behind, and in a crude way, like their trash,” said David Yelacic, the director of the UTSA Center for Archaeological Research. “We’re putting together lines of evidence that help us to kind of reveal broad patterns in human activities across pretty great periods of time.”
Once the evidence has been collected, everything will be taken to a lab to be analyzed. Using modern technology, researchers will be able to pick up subtle traces of vegetation and animal remains to help build a story of the past about how these people sustained themselves that can later be archived and preserved for future study.
“Ultimately one of the goals of this project that we’re currently working on is to help with the interpretive element of archaeology on the Natural Bridge Caverns tours,” Yelacic said. “It provides the opportunity for some public education, which is really appealing, and helps anybody who’s traveling through Natural Bridge Caverns connect with the region’s history.”
Given the expanse of the park’s land, there is still so much to be discovered and efforts are underway to continue exploring untouched parts of the cave that the original explorers never ventured into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.