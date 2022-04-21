WES CLARK
I was elected to the New Braunfels lSD Board of Trustees in 2013. My motivation to run for the Board began with a desire to give back to the school district and community that helped equip me with the education and attributes to be a successful businessman, community volunteer and parent. During my nine years of service as a Trustee, that motivation has expanded. While my overall goal remains to provide a superior education for all students of NBISD, my priorities have been refined to include defining and executing on a district-wide culture of excellence, equity and support for faculty and staff, and robust extra-curricular activities for students that lead to character development and strong leadership skills.
I was elected by my peers as Board Vice President in 2019 and then as President in 2021, a position in which I currently serve. As I seek re-election, I believe time spent as a volunteer is an investment in the next generation of leaders.
I am the President of Rocky Hill Equipment Rentals, a family-owned business that has served this region for more than 35 years. I am a 2003 graduate of Texas State University and a 1999 graduate of New Braunfels High School. I am active community member and serve on the board of the NBHS All Sports Booster Club, a position from which I helped create and chair the Go Blue Gala which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of all youth sports in NBISD. I serve as a member of the Wurstfest Association, was recognized as one of the community's Rising Stars in 2018.
I am married to my wife, Christina, and we have three children. Two graduates of NBHS, and one currently attending.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I have a passion for kids and this community! This community has been very good to me and so was NBISD as I grew up here. As NBISD continues to grow, I would like to continue to be a part of the strategic plan to make NBISD one of the top school districts in the state. We have great students, parents, staff and a supporting community. I would like to continue to serve them on this board working toward being a school district that is "rooted in history, building a legacy, and growing toward the future!"
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Experience, Leadership, Commitment I have the experience on serving this board for the last 9 years. Serving on this board is an educational experience as there is so much to learn.
Having that experience and background knowledge helps me in working with the other trustees in making decisions for the future. I have served in various leadership roles while on this board.
I am currently the board President, and I pride myself in being A Leader that Listens. I am also very committed to NBISD and the public education process. I will work hard to ensure that our students here at NBISD have a good educational experience.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
NBISD is a fast growth district which poses challenges. As a district we must be strategic in our planning of campuses, closely monitor demographer reports, and look toward the future in order to combat the growth challenges we are facing. Also, the school district will have to watch state funding. This is a challenge. As our values have risen so has our local funding. Unfortunately, state funding has dropped because our local economy has done so welL Therefore, NBISD must be fiscally responsible and strategic in its budget planning process. Lastly, there are staff shortages in every industry with public education being no different. NBISD must make sure they are taking care of its staff, being creative in filling these positions, and creating a culture where all staff is valued, appreciated, and wants to be here.
RANDY LENARD
My name is Randy Lenard. I have been married to New Braunfels native, Rebecca Kaufmann Lenard since 1998. New Braunfels became my home in 1998 by way of Kingsville, Texas. We are the proud parents of Madeline (17) NBHS Class of 2022, Future Aggie Class of 2026; Avalee (14) Surge Swimmer and Grace Preparatory Academy; Tasman (12) Abeka Christian Academy and NB School of Rock. The diversity of student I have in my household has opened my eyes to just what is possible for this community moving forward. I am a Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (Ret.) with 21+ years of transformational leadership experience and of those years, 12 years were spent leading strategic planning teams domestically and abroad. I currently manage Tasman Sharp and the Ripsnorters. I have a Bachelor’s in Communications from Texas A&M, Kingsville, a Master’s in Leadership Studies from UTEP, and a Global Executive MBA from the University of Miami. Military schools consist of Expeditionary Warfare School, USMC Command and Staff, and Joint Warfare College to name a few. I have served as a Battery Commander in Combat. I have negotiated and planned at the highest levels of government as an Operations Officer for Marine Corps all the way up to the Combatant Command level. However, the most important qualification I believe that I possess is that I care about our student’s well-being and the community of New Braunfels. I have led diverse organizations through challenging obstacles which is exactly what NBISD faces right now. The energy I will bring to this office will be unmatched. I have the humility to pivot as the environment shifts. I will seek out opportunities to help Dr. Cade Smith and other Board Members develop a plan aligned with the projected growth of New Braunfels.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to ensure students are at the forefront of every decision made, every dollar spent, every contract written, and every plan made. The student has rights that must be protected which will generate trust in the system and in our leaderships integrity. In this day, perception is reality and the NBISD board and staff must work hard to ensure that our character and deeds are above reproach. I want to ensure that a 5 to 10-year plan is developed and refined so Dr. Cade Smith will be able to do his job effectively without constantly having to put his finger in the dam.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Time is our most precious asset. To be able to do this job effectively you must have the time and make more of it. I have the energy and the flexibility to provide New Braunfels ISD with my time over the next 3 years. I’m qualified for this position, and I am ready to continue serving New Braunfels just as I did during my 21+ years of service leading Marines. I also have skin in the game. My children will be in school for another 6 years. I want what is best for them as well as every other student in this district no matter what side of I-35 you live on. I’m a competitor. I will fight to the bitter end, then keep fighting when the cause is justified. Finally, I can develop strategic plans which is exactly what this ISD so badly needs to catch up. NBISD is Awesome, but we are behind the power curve on so many issues. We will lead and stop using surrounding ISDs as a crutch for decisions of the past. I have the humility to admit when I am wrong and will not provide excuses. I will provide solutions. We will lead this community.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
After attending the NBISD Board Meeting on the 11th of April, I believe Dr. Cade Smith is battling for our students and teachers lives. I respect his efforts and look forward for the opportunity to partner with him and his team. We must get out in front of the issues. This board should be solving problems forecasted out 2 to 5-years. This must be resolved to free up our leaders to think and lead, which will enable our children to be educated at the highest levels. But the dam is going to break as we continue to grow without a vision. The priority for me will be non-stop support to Dr. Smith and his team in the development of a 5 to 10-year Strategic Plan to ensure that every dollar, every action, and every decision supports the goals and vision for NBISD, her teachers and most importantly her students. The plan must align and be nested in City Council and City Manager plans. NBISD must be mutually supported by all offices that have a roll in the rapid growth of this community in order to be successful for our students.
MATTHEW SARGENT
My name is Matthew Sargent. I have been married to my wife Lisa for over 20 years. Lisa is a teacher at an elementary school in NBISD. We have 4 children, one graduated from NBHS in 2019. The three others are attending NBISD; one at the high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary school. My kids are involved in choir, honor choir, robotics, and athletics. My wife and I have run a robotics program with NBISD for the last 7 years; we have an elementary team and I also assist another teacher with two teams at the middle school.
I served on the NBISD Board of Trustees from 2017 to 2020. I have served on two different safety and security committees; one I currently sit on. Our district is a great place, we need to continue striving to be the best place for our kids to learn and be a place where people want to work and stay in the teaching profession.
I have a degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University. I have worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers for 15 years in the military construction branch. My projects span across Texas and Louisiana, these benefit our Military members and their families. My construction experience includes airfields, control towers, access gates, data centers, energy plants, hospitals, barracks/dorms, dining facilities, parking garage, museum, child centers, fire stations, and office buildings. I have also worked with other agencies including NASA, FEMA, Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Emergency Management, USDA, and US Air Force. I also teach a course each year regarding electrical installations and fire alarm. This is taught to other professionals from the Army Corps, Federal Aviation Administration, and others.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to serve to continue making this district a great place for our kids to learn. We are doing well but we need to continue to push forward and continue to make our district better. We need to make sure that we are a desired location to work; staffing shortages are not a surprise as this is an issue across the country. We need to come together as a community and determine what is the best way to keep our learning levels up, with employee satisfaction.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
What sets me apart from my opponents is that I have served on the NBISD school board before. I have been a part of many multi disciplined teams that have worked together for a common goal. My wife is an elementary teacher within the district. I have kids in elementary, middle, and high schools. I have a vested interest in ensuring NBISD is at its best. During robotics season I’m in two schools a week helping coach teams. I also help coach a robotics club year-round at an elementary school. I attend choir concerts, robotics competitions, and athletic events that my kids are involved in. I have been involved in field trips and other enrichment activities in the district for the past 15 years. I have been on safety and security committees; my job provides a unique perspective on how systems are installed and integrated allowing me to suggest ideas for implementation at campuses.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
Ensure that each student fills their cup every day and take care of our staff. These are complex and diverse issues that take out of the box thinking to accomplish. This can be accomplished by working with both parents and staff to come up with solutions to all concerns. I listen to all stakeholders and I am willing to consider all points of view. Surveys are important but equally important are conversations with the community and staff. Sitting in town halls, meetings, or workshops are vitally important to determine where the district wants to be and what is needed to take the next step. I don’t have an agenda, my goal is to help make NBISD be the best that it can be for everyone; students, parents, and staff.
MEGAN STRATEMANN-WILLIS
My name is Megan Stratemann-Willis. I am married to a United States Army veteran who actively volunteers within the New Braunfels community and also within NBISD as a campus “Watch D.O.G.S.”. We have two daughters, who are 6th generation future NBISD alum. I am an Electric Distribution Designer Senior with an area municipal electric utility.
For additional information, visit: www.facebook.com/MEGANforNBISD/
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to preserve the history of NBISD and the culture that our town was founded upon while ensuring we provide for the needs of future generations. I am a 5th generation New Braunfels native who “bleeds blue” and is passionate about our school district. I am a 1998 graduate of New Braunfels High School and a mother of future NBISD graduates’ classes 2032 and 2036 respectively. I come from a long list of Unicorn graduates, a family of teachers, and civil servants. I was raised to have a servant’s heart and truly believe in helping others. I have worked in the municipal electric utility field for over 18 years and understand the responsibility of managing a budget and representing our community with integrity. My Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and my Master’s in Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce have only further embodied my understanding of managing and administering ethical business practices.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am an NBHS alumnus who understands what it means to “bleed blue”. I am a parent who has faced the arduous journey children go through to receive a learning disability diagnosis and accommodations. I understand the value in a quality education and strive for providing students with skills necessary to either graduate high school with a certification/degree in hand that they can then use to support themselves or use towards becoming a successful collegiate student. I want to continue to share the history of our schools and community with current and future generations. We should always remember where we came from in order to plan for a brighter future. Most importantly, I am passionate about ensuring that our students and faculty are proud of the district they represent.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
We must take a proactive, not a reactive approach to growth. We must work alongside City leaders for continual monitoring of new master plan communities and plans for multifamily housing developments in order to evaluate their impact to existing schools and needs for building expansion. We need to ensure that land has been/will be acquired to handle any future building needs.
We must remember to account for administrators and staff to handle the growth. We need to hire and retain qualified staff to ensure the success of our students. We must think outside the box and seek out more opportunities for growth and success in all future endeavors by expanding/improving Arts, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
We must also address the teaching/paraprofessional staff shortage of the Special Education program. We shall work alongside the Superintendent to guarantee the students who need this program’s services have the resources available at all schools in order to provide the necessary free and appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment covered under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
We must effectively communicate with and be willing to listen to the community at the same standards with which we expect our parents, teachers, and administration.
We shall make certain we adopt a fiscally responsible budget and set a tax rate that will continue to handle the growth of our district. We must evaluate any future bond proposals to ensure they meet the needs of the district and not the needs of a select few.
Most importantly, we should set aside all political agendas and do what’s best for the staff and students of NBISD to continue making NBISD the district I am so passionate about. We must always remember our mission statement; Every Student. Every Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.