Imagine crossing the “pecan (foot) bridge at break of day, to shoot wild turkey-cocks from flocks that came nightly to roost in the pecan forest on the opposite bank of the Comal,” as described by Fritz Goldbeck in his Prose in Verse, The First Bridge over the Comal, 1845.
Every time I go bird watching in Landa Park, Hinman Island, and other parks around the city, I marvel at the thought of colonists going about their daily lives; yet recording the birds they encountered in their journals and letters to friends and family they left behind. The Wild Turkey roost vividly described by Goldbeck must have been a glorious sight.
Fast forward 177 years, and Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology online bird recording product, eBird, is the new standard for record keeping. Launched 20 years ago, this widely used database is also available as a cell phone app that helps birders keep electronic records of their sightings world-wide. eBird serves as a crowd-sourcing database where birders can get an idea of what birds they will see in a certain area at any time of the year.
With 654 species seen in Texas alone, Comal County boasts sightings of 332 of those species, gathered from over nineteen thousand complete checklists and fifty-nine hotspots. A “hotspot” is an area where multiple people have reported birds, such as parks, nature trails, lakes and ponds, and other areas. Birders may submit suggestions to create a hotspot or the eBird reviewers see enough records from a particular area that they make a hotspot. When bird watching, the birder logs into their eBird account via phone app, which will pull up a list of expected birds they might see in that area.
Early bird sightings noted in New Braunfels are from the Landa Springs area. This is not surprising, as after long days of clearing land and building homes, raising crops, and all the other arduous work that went into establishing the city of New Braunfels, the colonists enjoyed this wooded area along the peaceful Comal River.
The settlers gave familiar names to unfamiliar birds that reminded them of home. They called Turkey Vultures “Turkey Buzzards,” defined in Europe as medium to large Buteos (a bird of prey), with broad wings used for soaring to spot their next meal. Ferdinand Roemer, in Roemer’s Texas later said, “They {vultures} are provided with a keen sense of smell and appear immediately whenever an animal has fallen. Due to their usefulness in dispersing of carrion, it is punishable by a fine in Louisiana and Texas to kill them.” Makes one appreciate the vultures who help keep parks clean!
Other birds are known by the same name today or similar names. Hermann Seele mentions in The Cypress and Other Writings of a German Pioneer in Texas seeing Ruby-red Hummingbirds (now known as Ruby-throated), Red-featured Cardinals (Northern Cardinals), and pheasants at Klappenbach’s Mountain, AKA Fredericksburg Rd. Roemer also says, “The mocking-bird (now Northern Mockingbird) as large as a thrush, with grey plumage is a beloved songster, whose ever-changing song one never tires of hearing.” Think about that on evenings when you are unable to sleep due to a lonely mockingbird calling loudly outside your house!
So, what are the top eBird hotspots in New Braunfels today? Not surprisingly, Landa Park is number one in New Braunfels, though number 3 in the county, behind Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Lake Nature Trail. With 211 species seen to date, the park is good at any time of the year: from the brightly colored warblers seen in spring through early fall, to ducks such as Lesser Scaup, Ring-necked Duck, and Gadwall, which migrate through in the winter months. Wood Ducks are found year-round and are the only non-feral breeding ducks. Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, and Yellow-crowned Night-heron are regular nesting birds. A pair of Great Blue Heron raised their young this past year; one stubborn “teenager” was very reluctant to leave the nest, thinking mom and dad would keep feeding him for life.
While birders concentrate on Landa Lake, scanning from the fishing pier or gazebo for birds; the side of the park near the playgrounds can be just as productive. Eastern Bluebird and Chipping Sparrow flit from grass to the trees and shrubs between Pavilion #16 and the children’s instrument walk. American Robins enjoy searching the leaf litter for worms and grubs. Nearby Prince Solms Park is listed as a separate hotspot, but many of the birds seen nearby at Landa can be found here.
The next hotspot in the New Braunfels area is Fischer Park. The ponds attract passing waterfowl such as Black-bellied Whistling-duck, Redhead, and Ring-necked Duck in the winter. Nineteen species of warblers are recorded to date. The New Braunfels Parks Department was awarded a $90,000 renovation grant for the Blackland Prairie area and a new area dubbed the “Enchanted Forest” which will have trails through a wooded area – could be a good warbler migrant trap!
At almost seventeen acres, Cypress Bend Park is a hidden gem for the three quarters of a year when it is not serving as a tuber exit. Green and Belted Kingfisher fly up and down the Guadalupe River, while in winter Brown Creeper climb the cypress trees by the river. American Pipit and Killdeer enjoy walking in the large grassy field, most often spotted along an old gravel path close to the river.
As the number 14 hotspot in Comal County, Dry Comal Creek Nature Trail provides a good hike while birding, with 120 species seen there. Located on Loop 337 around the Little League ballfields, the complete trail is 2.25 miles long. Since Arundo, or carrizo cane, has been removed along the creek, water is flowing; Wood Ducks take advantage of this. The grassy area near 337, also the brushy area near the fence at the sharp left bend in the trail, are good for wintering sparrows. Loggerhead Shrike, American Kestrel, Red-tailed Hawk and other birds of prey perch on light poles in the fields. Six woodpecker species are around too.
Across town, the Faust Street Bridge supplies the coldest birding hotspot in New Braunfels at any time of the year. With its newly replaced wooden boards, the wind comes at a birder from below as well as all sides! Find Spotted, Least, and Solitary Sandpiper on the flat rocks to the left of the dam, on the dam, or the big rocks in the river. Scan up and down the river for a bird’s eye view. Three Osprey soared on thermals above me in December. The 113 species noted from here include birds seen in the area, most notably wintering hummingbirds.
Hotspots detailed are in the city park’s system, but there are others such as Watson Lake/Watson Lane, Ski Ranch, Wald at Solms Rd. Pond, and the HEB Pond at TX46 x TX337 that may surprise a new birder. All 59 hotspots may be found at
https://ebird.org/region/US-TX-091/hotspots?yr=all&m= For more information about eBird, consult www.eBird.org
Information for this article from The Cypress and Other Writings of a German Pioneer in Texas by Hermann Seele; Texas: with Particular Reference to German Immigration and the Physical Appearance of the Country, described through Personal Observation by Ferdinand Roemer, and The Zeitung-Chronicle, July 19, 1954, pg. 2. “Early New Braunfels – XXXVIII, Bridge Street Led to Bridge in Early Days of Settlement” by Oscar Haas. The pecan bridge described was located at the foot of Bridge St., across an island at the juncture of Comal River and Comal Creek. Two pecan trees, each on one side of the Comal, had been felled and handrails were added to allow people to cross the river.
