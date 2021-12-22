No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed a midtown residence late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Rick Edwards, New Braunfels Fire Department battalion chief, said units arrived to a home that was on fire in the 1200 block of South Academy Avenue around 12:27 a.m.
“The first unit arrived then and units cleared around 3:30 a.m.,” Edwards said.
In all, five fire apparatuses were used to fight the blaze, including those that carried the 23 firefighters who battled flames shooting through the roof of the one-story residence.
“There was smoke showing and units made entry to find the attic heavily involved,” Edwards said. “They began extinguishing to get the fire under control around 1:30 a.m.”
Edwards recited the information from several
yet-to-be completed reports, which lacked damage estimates, and no one was at home at the time.
Edwards said the blaze occurred in an area of the home that was being renovated.
“The flames were coming through the roof, which pretty much says it (was a complete loss),” he said. “We will be conducting an investigation.”
