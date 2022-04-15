Dressed in a denim blue apron, Sherry Wooley stands across the street from The Pomegranate store front in the historic district of Gruene. She studies the lines in its rusty red-brown colored tin roof as the afternoon sun begins to creep up the building. She’s slowly losing the shadows that the light had cast upon her initial vision and she has to refocus herself to save it.
She soon switches gears and dips her paintbrush into a dark green hue that mimics the color of the foliage that decorates the front of the store and places it onto the canvas. The paint glistens in the sunlight as it
makes contact with the canvas and with each new stroke of the brush the story its creator wishes to convey begins to slowly reveal itself.
Armed with the tools of their trade, Wooley and several artists from the Outdoor Painters Society took to the streets of Gruene on Thursday to paint. With their fingers and smocks smudged in different shades of green, they positioned their easels around Gruene’s historic buildings to artistically render the scene before them.
“To be able to paint an iconic building that’s been here since the 1800s and watch the light changing is fabulous,” Wooley said. “To know that that’s the original metal roof and that’s the original stone — that’s what I love.”
The Outdoor Painters Society was created as a way to bring artists together to work out in an open air environment, which allows the artists to engage with nature, the public and each other.
“We’re driven,” Marchita Priest, event co-chair for the society said. “We need that camaraderie and we need to be able to feed off of each other.”
Members of the Outdoor Painters Society come from every corner of the state with some coming as far as states like Oklahoma and Arizona to take part in one of the several painting outings they hold during the year.
However, three members of the group didn’t have to travel far because they were based right out of New Braunfels, like Wooley, who owns The Art Cottage, and Gallerie at Gruene owner, Myra Knapp.
Each year the group organizes around ten different open air painting events in picturesque spots around Texas and beyond to capture the vibrant colors that only painting outdoors can give them.
“(Paintings are) so much prettier and brighter when we’ve been outside and (we’ve) captured the feeling, the colors and the energy (of outdoors),” Myrrh Haslam, event co-chair said of painting outside.
When planning their latest art adventure, the group set their sights on New Braunfels for its scenic rivers, beautiful green trees and rich history that can be visually seen in its old buildings.
“(New Braunfels) has a lot of energy that artists will feel, a lot of contrast with the lights and the darks like the contrast of the white hall against the green trees,” Wooley said.
Some artists were inspired by the architectural elements of Gruene and chose to bring to life places like Gruene Hall with the water tower stretching up toward the sky while others opted to recreate the ironic red bricks of the building that bears the name of the district.
Those who found themselves walking along the sidewalks leading to some of Gruene’s many shops may have caught a glimpse of the artist working to create these images and will have the opportunity again on Saturday when they set up in downtown New Braunfels.
The group’s entire experience culminates in the artists displaying their work at Krause’s Biergarten and Cafe on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to admire the work that New Braunfels inspired while mingling with the artists responsible for the paintings. Some of the paintings may be available for purchase at the event, however the sale and pricing of the artwork will be left to the discretion of the artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.