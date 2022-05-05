An ordinance amendment that would prohibit retail pet shops from getting and selling cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities took a step forward on Wednesday evening.
The recommendation from the New Braunfels’ Animal Services Advisory Board now goes to the City Council for consideration over two readings.
The proposed ordinance would allow a retail pet shop to sell, lease, offer for sale, trade, give away for consideration or transfer a cat or dog obtained from an animal shelter or animal welfare organization.
In addition, the proposal would require pet shops to maintain a record of each cat and dog sourced from an animal shelter or animal welfare organization for at least one year from the date of sale or transfer and make those records available to the city upon request.
The recommendation comes after the Advisory Board hosted previous public hearings in October, December and March.
The recommendation also comes after Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area Executive Director Sarah Hammond, also a member of the Advisory Board, told the Herald-Zeitung last week that the shelter facility on Morningside Drive was over capacity and “in crisis.”
“We’re trying to make sure that (retail pet shops) are sourcing the pets from a reputable location and make sure that whatever they are selling, the dog and cat will come home safe,” said Bryan Ruiz, the city’s neighborhood services manager who serves on the Advisory Committee as the city’s representative. “From our meetings previously, that was our main focus, was to discuss that if anyone wanted to sell them, whether it’s from there or the Humane Society, that it’s going to be done through a safe means.”
The main concern behind the proposed amendment, Advisory Board members said, is the safety of animals and limiting the activity of commercial breeders, also called puppy mills, defined by the Humane Society of the United States as “an inhumane, commercial dog breeding facility in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maintain a low overhead and maximize profits.”
The Humane Society estimates that 10,000 puppy mills are active in the country, and 500,000 dogs are kept solely for breeding purposes in puppy mills.
During past public hearings, the focus of discussions between board members, residents, animal welfare advocates and store owners has centered around a local business, Puppyland, that began selling puppies from its New Braunfels MarketPlace storefront in August.
That discussion continued on Wednesday. Addressing board members, resident Wendy Wymer said a puppy that she purchased for $4,500 from the business is suffering from congenital diseases and other illnesses, prompting her to seek treatment from veterinarians and an animal specialist.
“We’re doing everything that we can for her,” Wymer said, while attempting to keep her composure. “She’s my baby. It’s horrible. She drools. She drips from her nose. Her head is down; her ears are down. She can barely get around, but we’re doing everything we can to get her better.”
Despite the health problems and the veterinarian bills, Wymer said she was not interested in returning the puppy to the store or asking for compensation.
Although other speakers asserted that Puppyland sources its animals from puppy mills, store owner Kayla Kerr denied the accusations, stating that the store only sells animals from responsible USDA-licensed breeders, checks breeder inspection reports and offers health warranties.
She asked board members to consider changing the language in the ordinance proposal.
“We’ve worked really hard with you guys to propose different avenues of language that would both regulate us and other pet stores,” Kerr said. “You have that option. We don’t use puppy mills. We don’t source our puppies from puppy mills. We’re not just any pet store — we have high standards. We care about our puppies and the parents that they are coming from.”
Kerr added that the store has sold around 400 or 500 puppies since opening.
The amendment proposal would not affect private residences not generally open to the public, animal shelters or facilities operated by animal welfare organizations.
The proposed amendment defines animal welfare organizations as any non-profit organization with tax-exempt status under Internal Revenue Service regulations and takes unwanted, abandoned, abused or stray animals and places them into permanent or foster homes.
The proposal amends the definition of a retail pet shop as a for-profit retail establishment or place of business where cats or dogs are sold, leased, offered for sale, traded or given away for consideration.
If passed by the City Council, the ordinance would go into effect after a one-year grace period.
