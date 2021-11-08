Michael Fortunato played his saxophone with one hand while dangling a long chain of cold sausages with another Friday night.
On Saturday, couples across generations linked arms or waltzed to traditional and not-so-traditional polka music. Accordions rang out reedy notes and musicians yodeled and sang in different tongues, from German to Swiss-German to Spanish.
It’s been almost two years since polka reverberated across the Wurstfest grounds, bringing life to the festival.
For its 60th, the festival features a full lineup of solo musicians and bands happy to take the stage once again.
Fortunato is the original saxophone player in the Alex Meixner Band, fronted by Meixner, an accordion savant and New Braunfels celebrity. Forutnato has been to Wurstfest on and off since about 2009.
“This has always been like the flagship festival for the band,” Fortunato said. “Coming back here is kind of like a pilgrimage, it’s almost a little sentimental in a way. We know there’s going to be a lot of people here that we’ve missed that we haven’t seen for a long time. It’s really exciting for a whole bunch of reasons.”
The new Wurstfest grounds took shape after a fire in 2019 burned down the Marktplatz.
The grounds has multiple music spots: Wursthalle, the big tent, the little tent, Stelzenhaus (stilt house) and Stelzenplatz (stilt place).
Bands, soloists and music groups included the Cloverleaf Orchestra, Seven Dutchmen Orchestra, Edelweiss Kinder Chor von New Braunfels, the Comal Community Band, Alpine Village Band, Mollie B with Squeezebox and Ted Lange, All Mixed Up, Chris Rybak Band, Off the Grid Band and Kerry Christensen.
Kerry Christensen is of German and Swiss heritage and grew up on a potato farm in Idaho. He lived in Austria for a couple of years and picked up playing accordion.
At the little tent on Saturday, he played the accordion and yodeled and sang German traditional songs as well as folk in a low vibrato.
He took requests including one for the classic “Edelweiss” by Richard Rodgers.
It is sang by fictional characters Captain Georg Von Trapp and his family during the emotional end of “The Sound of Music” when they say goodbye to their homeland of Austria, which is annexed by Nazi Germany.
Christensen has been coming to Wurstfest for about 28 years straight and said it was a strange time being away.
“Everything was weird for a year but it was interesting,” Christensen said. “People come far and wide for this festival, so you get to play in front of a lot of people from a lot of different places so that’s always fun because a lot of people haven’t heard what I do.”
He said he figures out the songs at home to play on the accordion but repackaged in his own style.
“I just listen to it and then I assimilate it and create it and it never sounds like how it’s supposed to,” Christensen laughed. “So that’s what I do. I don’t try to sing it like anybody else.”
Similarly, the Off the Grid Band from south Austin stays true to its name with “not your grandparents’ polka,” accordion player Joe Klaus said during their first ever show at Wurstfest.
They were booked to play the last one but it was canceled.
Crunchy rock guitar riffs and thumping percussion drove forward many of their songs, with Klaus’ digital accordion buzzing out like a synthesizer.
They varied with “depression polka” they call it, somber, slow polka as well as a song in Spanish and covers like “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash and “Back in Your Arms Again” by Tex-Mex country rockabilly band The Mavericks.
Their band came together in New York more than a decade ago when Klaus with his accordion and bass knowledge with Mike Campasso’s percussion background auditioned for the same band.
They got together and later picked up guitar player John Merz. Merz made his own guitar, a shorter neck five-string “bass mandolin” out of a tree knocked down by lightning in his backyard.
They started out with country, competing with those bands before realizing how little it paid and how deep the talent pool was.
They then decided to try and break into the “little niche in the polka world,” Campasso said.
“We go all over the state of Texas wherever there’s electricity, money and beer,” Campasso said. “Not necessarily in that order.”
Campasso gets asked frequently about his instrument, a strange triangular thing called a Zendrum, with circle pads he taps and slaps to mimic a drum machine.
“Every gig, and I’ve been doing it for over 10 years,” Campasso laughed.
Several approached the band after the show congratulating them and shaking hands.
“The crowd was great,” Klaus said. “They’re hungry to go out and have a party, that’s what this is, is a party. We thank the Wurstfest committee for having us here, we’re having a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.