After months of seeing her daughter sleeping in and acting out, the mother of an 8-year-old girl tearfully recalled the day her daughter said she was being sexually assaulted by a family member.
“That it was him had never occurred to me,” she said, staring at 53-year-old Jose Luis Regalado, a New Braunfels man facing two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court.
A Comal County jury of 11 men and three women, including alternates, heard testimony from the alleged victim’s mother and a New Braunfels Police Department investigator Tuesday in the first full day in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial.
Regalado is accused of fondling a young family member on at least two occasions between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2019. The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of the mother, grandmother, alleged victim and other family members testifying during the trial.
Defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas wondered why it took so long for a case against his client to develop after the girl’s first outcry to her mother on June 29, 2020. Assistant District Attorney Jackie Doyer twice put the mother on the stand Tuesday, the first time without jurors present.
With the young girl, now 10, in another room close to the courtroom, Cabanas and Doyer sparred before Boyer allowed the mother’s testimony of her daughter’s accounts of events in her grandmother’s one-bedroom apartment.
“She told me that ‘Po-Po’ put his hand inside her pants and rubbed around, in circular motions near her private area,” the mother testified, adding her mother, the child’s grandmother, was in the shower both times it happened. She said it nearly happened a third time but the girl screamed loud enough to alert the grandmother through a bathroom door.
Cabanas continued to review the timeline, starting with the mother notifying police on June 30, the first police report filed July 2, the Children’s Advocacy Center’s forensic interview with the girl July 21 that led to the arrest warrant filed by NBPD Det. Jason Tucker July 30.
Tucker’s two-hour interview of Regalado on Sept. 9 appeared to have extracted a confession, which Cabanas refuted, saying the defendant denied assaulting the girl 56 times. Cabanas chastised Tucker for not interviewing witnesses, not visiting the site of the incident and insinuating that Regalado was in a hopeless situation unless he confessed.
“You know when a kid is telling the truth and when it’s made-up,” Tucker testified of watching the CAC interview. “I could tell that in this case, it wasn’t made-up.
“It’s easier to remember the truth than a lie, and what the mother, grandmother and the victim said was the same — it never changed.”
Regalado has been in Comal County Jail since his arrest on Aug. 20, 2020. His indictment on the two charges, issued Nov. 4, 2020, holds him under bonds totaling $50,000. Convictions on each second-degree felony carry between 2 and 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
