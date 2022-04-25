Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke, who staged 2-hour town hall with Comal County voters on Saturday, announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
O’Rourke, 49, was in Houston when he confirmed the news on Twitter, which his campaign released in a three-sentence statement around 1 p.m.
“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” he said. “I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines.”
Chris Evans, campaign communications coordinator, said it’s too soon to tell how long O’Rourke has mild symptoms and the campaign said he’s temporarily sidelined and adhering to public health guidelines. It’s not known whether he may recover at home in El Paso.
“We don’t know when and where (he contracted it) or what his immediate plans are,” Evans said in response whether he had symptoms or if he was in close contact with someone – in San Antonio or Comal County – who had COVID-19.
News outlets said O'Rourke tested negative Sunday morning before his positive confirmation Monday. However, Evans said the candidate recently skipped one day of testing since he campaigned in San Antonio on Friday and Comal County on Saturday.
Evans said the campaign will post more information as it becomes available, likely “within the coming days.”
