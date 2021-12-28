Comal County's COVID-19 fatality county rose to 482 on Tuesday, with health officials reporting seven deaths while the total number of cases broke the 21,000 mark since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 80s on Dec. 11 at home, a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Dec. 1 at a San Antonio hospital, a Canyon Lake woman in her 60 on Dec. 22 at home, a Bulverde man in his 70s on Dec. 18 at a San Antonio hospital, a Bulverde man in his 50s on Dec. 10 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Dec. 10 at home and a New Braunfels man in his 60s on Dec. 3 at a local hospital.
Tuesday's report reflects data collected over several days, including the Christmas holiday weekend.
As of Monday, 74,262 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.
The county reported 34 new cases on Monday and 183 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of virus cases to 21,022.
Comal County's hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with six in intensive care and three on a ventilator. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 4% on Tuesday.
On Sunday, there were at least 3,965 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.
No COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant have been reported in Comal County, but regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs have the capability to perform.
Texas' health services department is warning that five of its regional infusion centers have run out of the only monoclonal antibody treatment known to be effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which now accounts for 90% of new cases in the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services says its regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands "have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab," the only monoclonal antibody treatment that appears to be effective against the omicron variant.
The department said the scarcity stems from a national shortage of the treatment, which is made by GlaxoSmithKline and received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May.
The affected infusion centers will not be able to offer sotrovimab until federal authorities ship more supplies in January.
Chris Van Deusen, a department spokesperson, said it's likely other infusion centers will use the remainder of their sotrovimab in the next few days.
Vaccines and testing
According to state data, 61.49% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stood at 60.82%.
About 38.6 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 4.4 million people have received booster shots.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
